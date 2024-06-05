California-based proptech leader RealScout has become Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s newest Solutions Group program member, according to an announcement on Wednesday. LeadingRE member brokers who register for a new RealScout account through the LeadingRE platform by June 30 will receive a 20 percent discount, the company explained.

“This partnership has been in the making for a long time,” RealScout President Andrew Flachner said in a prepared statement. “For years, many of the largest LeadingRE members have relied on RealScout to nurture and convert more business. We’re excited to take this relationship to the next level and bring our award-winning platform to the larger LeadingRE audience.”

LeadingRE’s Solutions Group has 60 members that offer a variety of transaction management, customer relationship management, lead generation, marketing, photography and videography, home insurance, and real estate data services.

RealScout is known for its full-fledged search platform that boasts an array of features, including a branded home search portal, interactive side-by-side listing comparisons, social media tools, lead management and distribution, and several other agent and broker-focused support features.

The platform also includes RealScout’s headline-making homebuyer activity intelligence dashboard, which is partially powered through Buyer Graphs in 18 select markets. The graphs include information from brokerage partners who agree to share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

RealScout has spent the past year making several game-changing updates to the platform. The most notable upgrade was the December launch of RealScout Pro+’s Auto Nuture feature, which automates outreach efforts to new and existing clientele with an agent’s CRM. Auto Nurture’s outreach efforts are bolstered by a Home Value Alert tool and real-time market activity alerts that align with each stage of a client’s real estate journey, from securing a mortgage to their tenth year in homeownership.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil Auto Nurture as part of the RealScout Pro+ release,” Flachner told Inman after RealScout Pro+’s launch. “The impact of this feature has proven to be immediate, meaningful and quantifiable for many of our customers.”

LeadingRE Vice President of Sales and Partnerships Jeff Kennedy said RealScout’s track record of helping agents build robust, data-driven businesses made the decision to add them to LeadingRE’s Solutions Group a no-brainer.

“RealScout isn’t just a tool; it’s a game-changer for real estate professionals,” he said. “With its seamless integration and intuitive interface, it empowers agents to effortlessly connect with clients, deliver valuable insights, and capitalize on immediate sales opportunities.”

This is the second enterprise deal RealScout has secured in the past six months. In December, RealScout inked an agreement with Anywhere Real Estate to offer its platform to offices operating under Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker.

