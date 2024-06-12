The conservative talk show host put the property on the market in May, and it went under contract within one week after receiving four offers. A fan reportedly purchased the home, as well as its furniture and books from the library.

Longtime Fox News personality Sean Hannity has sold his waterfront property in Long Island’s Oyster Bay for $12.7 million in an all-cash deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hannity listed the property in May for $13.75 million with Shawn Elliott and Zachary Elliott of Nest Seekers International and moved to Florida earlier in the year.

The property reportedly attracted a lot of attention from buyers, resulting in a bidding war with a devoted fan of Hannity’s coming out on top, Shawn Elliott told The WSJ. The unidentified buyer also purchased the home’s furniture and the books in the library, bumping the final sale price above $13 million.

“I think there was a little bit of a star factor,” Shawn Elliott told The WSJ, adding that the buyer “got a great deal.”

The nearly six-acre estate features a private dock on Oyster Bay, a par-3 golf course, a putting green, a pool and a lighted tennis court, with 500 feet of bay frontage. The home itself spans about 11,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms.

An aerial view of 406 Centre Island Road. The property includes 500 feet of bay frontage | Josh Goetz Photography Hannity put millions of dollars into renovations over the course of his ownership | Josh Goetz Photography The home spans about 11,000 square feet | Josh Goetz Photography Panoramic views can be seen from the home's oversized windows | Josh Goetz Photography

It received four offers and went under contract within one week of listing, Shawn Elliott said.

An entity tied to Hannity purchased the home for $8.5 million in 2008, according to property records. Since then, Hannity has put millions into renovations, Shawn Elliott said.

He added that Long Island’s luxury market has become tight, with high demand and low inventory.

In the North Shore of Nassau County, where the home sits, sales increased 6.6 percent year over year during the first quarter, and the median sale price rose 24.1 percent year over year, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel.

While on air in January, Hannity, host of radio show The Sean Hannity Show and TV show Hannity, said he was “done” with New York following a move to West Palm Beach.

“We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity said. “I am out. I am done.”

