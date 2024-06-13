Nearly 30 alleged victims have come forward in the last week. Reddit users in New York and Miami also claimed that the brothers’ violence against women had been “an open secret” for years.

Sexual assault allegations against Oren Alexander, leading luxury agent and co-founder of The Alexander Team and Side-backed Official, and his twin brother, private security executive Alon Alexander, have surged in the week since news broke that they had been sued by two separate women for allegations of assault and rape dating back to 2010 and 2012.

At least 28 alleged victims have come forward to make similar claims of rape and sexual assault against the brothers, according to lawyer Evan Torgan who filed the initial lawsuits against the Alexanders, The Real Deal reported. The first lawsuits were filed by alleged victims Kate Whiteman and Rebecca Mandel.

Those initial lawsuits, one of which also names recording artist Ivan Wilzig as a defendant, were filed through New York State’s Adult Survivors Act, which eliminates the civil statute of limitations for sexual assault lawsuits. Alleged victims may file suits through March 2025.

“I’ve spoken to approximately 15 people who say to me they were raped by the Alexander brothers, one [brother] or more, at various times, in New York City, South Beach and in other states as well,” Torgan, who is a partner at Torgan Coooper + Aaron, told The Real Deal, later updating that figure to 28 people who had reached out to the firm.

Torgan also told The New York Post he’s speaking with new victims on a daily basis.

Oren Alexander and his attorney, Jim Ferraro of Ferraro Law Firm, did not immediately respond to Inman’s requests for comment. Previously, Ferraro called the allegations “a shakedown.”

Oren and Alon appear to have a history of receiving allegations of sexual assault, according to a lawsuit that was filed in Florida in 2013, The Real Deal reported. The twins later ended up suing an anonymous blog author, of newsmiamiflorida.blogspot.com, as well as other message board posts, for publishing “false and defamatory statements” that claimed the brothers committed rape.

In 2014, a judge granted a temporary injunction, which required the publisher to delete any posts regarding those allegations, according to The Real Deal. Since then, the blog has been taken down and the case was dismissed in 2016.

Some traces of the blog and other related blog posts still exist on the internet as screenshots, however, on the social network Reddit.

In fact, multiple threads on Reddit with interest groups based out of New York and Miami echo allegations made in the lawsuits, asserting that Oren and Alon have engaged in a pattern of sexual violence against potentially dozens of women for years.

In a thread that began one year ago with the question, “Oren and Alon Alexander. Any info on these guys??” in the r/MiamiInfluencerTalk community, multiple Reddit posters spoke about the brothers’ history of preying on women over the course of more than a decade.

One anonymous Reddit user wrote, “I’m assuming that this thread exists because we’re all fellow victims looking for answers. I’ve always known that there’s had to be dozens and dozens of us. They scrub everything but it seems it may be more difficult for them to do it here. I think we all deserve to support each other and see how many of us are really out there.”

Another anonymous poster in the community alleged in a separate thread that the brothers had “Been Drugging & Gang raping girls for over a decade.”

The user continued, “Someone told me, if you really put the word out there, you would find girls in the 100’s that they have done this too. It’s Absolutely heartbreaking … They are monsters that belong in prison.”

In another Reddit community, r/NYCinfluencersnark, several Reddit users responded to news about the lawsuits coming to light, with more than one explicitly saying their alleged behavior has been “an open secret” in both New York and Florida for years.

As the cases progress, a narrative seems to be emerging about the extreme privilege the Alexanders have benefitted from over the years through their social connections and wealth. The three boys — Alon, Oren and Tal — grew up under the wing of their father, well-known spec home developer Shlomy Alexander, who introduced them to the real estate trade and helped them gain a foothold in the industry.

While growing their careers at Douglas Elliman, Oren and Tal became close with big names within the industry and in the luxury community at-large, including Elliman Real Estate Chairman Howard Lorber, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, model Adriana Lima, businessman Alex von Fürstenberg, developer Alex Witkoff and others.

Those connections and wealth have afforded them opportunities to see-and-be-seen in high places, like Art Basel Miami, the Milken Institute Global Conference, and high-profile society gatherings like those at Sir Ivan’s Hamptons party castle. (The castle is also named as an alleged location of rape in one of the lawsuits.)

Not surprisingly, they also live in lavish properties — Tal has an apartment at the supertall 432 Park Avenue (where he also sells units) and Oren owns a luxury condo at the Perigon in Miami Beach with his wife, Kamila Hansen, a fashion model.

On Tuesday, in the wake of the lawsuits coming to light, Oren Alexander announced on Instagram he would step down from his role at Official, the brokerage he co-founded with the twins’ older brother, Tal Alexander, in 2022.

“Out of respect for our customers and trusted colleagues, I have made the difficult decision to take a pause from my work at Official as I shift my focus to fighting these baseless civil claims,” Oren stated on Instagram.

Tal Alexander was not named in the lawsuit complaints.

“I am proud of what we are doing here,” Torgan told The Post. “And proud of all the people who have come forward with their story — especially Kate Whiteman and Rebecca Mandel who did it with great bravery.”

