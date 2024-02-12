The star-studded event held at The Breakers featured guests like Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes, Howard Lorber, Don Peebles, and Oren Alexander as well as former President Donald Trump.

A number of big names in real estate came out for developer Alex Witkoff and model Melissa Cuc’s wedding two weekends ago in Palm Beach, including former President Donald Trump and developer Don Peebles.

Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber and his son, Elliman agent Michael Lorber, were also in attendance at the event held at The Breakers on Saturday, Feb. 3, The Real Deal reported. Several other Elliman-affiliated individuals also made a showing, including Fredrik Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan; John Gomes and Eklund-Gomes Team CEO Julia Spillman-Gover; Elliman Florida CEO Jay Parker and wife Alison Parker; luxury agent Dina Goldentayer and her husband Ilya Panchernikov, who is managing director of Caviar Russe; and agent Bill Hernandez and his wife, Nathalie.

Official’s Oren Alexander and his wife, model Kamila Hansen Alexander, made an appearance at the wedding, too. Developers Nitin Motwani and Ari Pearl; Lotus Capital Partners’ Faisal Ashraf and wife Nida; and attorney and former Miami Beach commissioner Michael Góngora all also attended the event.

Alex Witkoff is co-CEO of the family-run development firm Witkoff, which was founded by his father, Steven Witkoff, and is based out of New York and Miami. Alex’s mother, Lauren Witkoff, serves as executive vice president of sales and marketing, while his brother, Zach Witkoff, is executive vice president of development.

The firm’s projects include the Hallandale Beach-planned Shell Bay Residences, in partnership with Ari Pearl, and the Shore Club redevelopment in Miami Beach in conjunction with Monroe Capital.

The Witkoff brothers seem to generate star-studded events. Zach Witkoff was married last year to model and actress Sophi Knight at Mar-a-Lago. The wedding saw high-profile guests like Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht; former Carroll Organization chief M. Patrick Carroll; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and wife, Casey DeSantis; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Miami commissioner Joe Carollo; and Miami Beach commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez.

Palm Beach has grown into a bastion for high-end luxury real estate, while also drawing well-known conservative investors. One of the priciest residential sales in the U.S. in 2023 went to a 20,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Palm Beach that was sold for $170 million to luxury car dealer Michael Cantanucci by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters founder Robert Stiller and his wife, Christine Stiller. Lawrence A. Moens represented the seller and Christian Angle represented the buyer in the deal.

