Tal and Oren Alexander are expanding to Los Angeles, and they’ve recruited a top local Compass broker to help plant their flag, according to an announcement Thursday on Instagram.

The Real Deal first reported that Tyrone McKillen, a top agent in the Beverly Hills market, will lead the Los Angeles outpost for Official, the new Side-powered residential brokerage the Alexanders launched during the summer. McKillen will bring over $500 million in listings with him, along with Plus Real Estate Group, his 8-person team.

“Tyrone is the ultimate exemplification of Official’s vision, defined by the quality of our talent, depth of our expertise and level of transcendent service provided to clients across the most important markets in the world,” Richard Jordan, Official’s CEO said in a statement.

McKillen is known for working high-profile deals in Los Angeles, including handling the purchase of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s $88 million Bel-Air mansion in 2017, Megan Ellisons’s sale of a 10,000-square-foot Sunset Strip house for $37.5 million the same year, and the sale of the Owlwood Estate for $88 million in 2021.

He is also a developer and serves as principal at Plus Development, which develops spec homes throughout Los Angeles. That company will not be a part of the new partnership but McKillen said that Official can market the homes he builds.

“We were contemplating starting our own thing,” McKillen told The Real Deal. “But when Official launched, being good friends with Oren [Alexander] for a while, we talked and realized that our visions aligned.”

Official is a part of the wave of new brokerages founded by agents who have decided to strike out on their own, including Serhant, founded by Ryan Serhant, Carolwood, c0- founded by Drew Fenton, and The Beverly Hills Estates, founded by Branden and Rayni Williams.

Besides Los Angeles, Official is currently operating in Manhattan, The Hamptons and South Florida.

