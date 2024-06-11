The luxury firm co-founder announced his resignation via Instagram days after news broke that he and his brother, Alon Alexander, had been named as perpetrators in two lawsuits alleging rape.

Top luxury broker and co-founder of Official Oren Alexander has stepped down from his role at the luxury firm in the wake of sexual assault and rape allegations coming to light in two recent lawsuits, The Real Deal reported.

On Saturday, news broke that Oren and his twin brother, Alon Alexander, had been named in two separate lawsuits filed by different women in the state of New York, alleging that the brothers had sexually assaulted them in 2010 and 2012.

On Tuesday, Oren announced his departure from his real estate brokerage via a statement on Instagram.

“Out of respect for our customers and trusted colleagues, I have made the difficult decision to take a pause from my work at Official as I shift my focus to fighting these baseless civil claims,” the statement said.

“I am confident that through review of the extensive evidence, including text messages and other communications, that the truth will be brought to light.”

Jim Ferraro, a lawyer for the Alexanders, told The Real Deal the allegations were a “total shakedown.” The Alexanders have also represented Ferraro in multiple real estate transactions.

Initiation of the two cases was made just before New York State’s Adult Survivors Act was set to expire in November 2023. The law eliminates the civil statute of limitations for sexual assault lawsuits, and the window for filing lawsuits was later extended through March 2025.

Oren and his older brother, Tal Alexander, co-founded Side-backed Official in 2022 after building their reputation as a top-earning team over the course of more than a decade at Douglas Elliman. Tal was not named in either lawsuit complaint.

