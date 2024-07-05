At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Effective immediately, listing brokers and agents can submit for-sale listings to the MLS without offering any cooperating compensation to the buyer broker.

The homesellers object that the deals’ payout is “far too low” for the “massive” number of injured parties and that franchisees should be required to implement practice changes.

What do you make of commission-sharing workarounds, and how are you planning to change up your communication strategy?

The second report by the Consumer Federation of America to focus on the California Association of Realtors in as many weeks examines the association’s 7,000-word homeseller listing agreement.

Owners of the 16th largest MLS in the country plan to sell to a newly formed private company called MAZL that is run by a person identified only as J. Burks.

