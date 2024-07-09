At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This week, Inman’s Christy Murdock laid out a list of seven things that make real estate agents look unprofessional online. From an outdated headshot to no headshot to a total lack of online presence, it’s a guide to putting your best face forward in the digital world. Of course, professionalism (or a lack thereof) is important everywhere — on social media, on the phone and face-to-face.

So it made us wonder: What’s the most unprofessional thing you’ve seen a fellow real estate agent do? Did they show out (or forget to show up) for an open house or closing day? Did they use salty language or post something unbelievably vulgar on social media? Did they present themselves in a way that was over the top (and not in a good way) in their marketing or in the media? Tell us your best stories (without naming names) here:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.