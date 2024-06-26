At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JUNE

It seems that for much of this year, we’ve all been flying by the seat of our pants as new changes continually roil the real estate industry. From legal wranglings to deadlines to appeals, not to mention up-and-down interest rates and a less-than-stellar spring market, it’s been a journey. The good news? You’re never alone. There’s always a broker, colleague, mentor, coach or trusted advisor to turn to.

via GIPHY

So assuming that you’ve been having some valuable conversations, we want to know: What’s the best advice you’ve heard (so far) in 2024? Did someone help you figure out your post-settlement strategy in practical terms? Did someone help you set up a solid buyer presentation, complete with buyer agreement? Did you attend a training session or sign on with a coach and learn oh-so-much? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.