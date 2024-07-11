Find out how the team’s three co-founders — Gary Pohrer, Nick Malinosky and Devin Kay — developed a team that spans the South Florida coastline from Jupiter to Miami Beach.

Name: Gary Pohrer, Nick Malinosky and Devin Kay

Title: Co-founders / partners

Experience: Over 100 years combined

Location: Miami, Miami Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Gulfstream, Palm Beach, Jupiter and Manalapan in Florida

Full Team Name: The Exclusive Group at Douglas Elliman

Team size: 9 total agents

Sales volume: Over $750 million in first 150 days of 2024

Awards:

Douglas Elliman Pinnacle Award for GCI top 1 percent in the company

Top 0.1 percent of Realtors nationwide by The WSJ / Real Trends

Named in Variety magazine: Showbiz real estate elite

Top 10 Elliman Agent nationwide

How did you get your start in real estate?

Pohrer: My real estate career began through my experience as a professional golfer. Playing golf with people who owned beautiful homes sparked my interest in real estate. Initially, I aimed to balance both careers, but eventually, I decided to pursue real estate full-time and enjoy golf as a recreational activity.

What are 3 things you’d like readers to know about you and your team?

Malinosky: We have assembled top agents in each luxury market from Jupiter to Miami Beach. We are experts in our market area and work seamlessly with each other to make sure our clients have the best service possible along the entire South Florida coastline.

We have decades of experience working with high-net-worth clients. We value our clients’ privacy and know how to navigate real estate transactions with our clients’ advisors and attorneys.

We live where we work, and we love what we do. We are involved in our individual communities through social and civic engagements.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

Pohrer: It’s going to be a long summer, with the next active season anticipated around January 2025. I don’t foresee much new inventory hitting the market in the interim, as many homeowners are tied to their current mortgage and tax rates.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Kay: Surround yourself with like-minded individuals who are all there for the same reason. One of the things we do differently than most is we cover multiple markets. So we are not only able to service our clientele all over South Florida, but we are also heavily diversified. So if one particular market is slower, but one area is very hot, we are always selling

What makes a good leader?

Malinosky: I believe what makes me a good leader is my effective communication, my ability to work well with others, my drive and commitment to continuously improve and learn, and my confidence.

I keep my team well-informed and always keep everyone aligned with our goals. I create a collaborative environment where I’m always encouraging open dialogue and listening to all perspectives.

Lastly, I lead with confidence, which creates trust and motivation within the team.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Kay: I wish every agent would remember that we work for the deal as much as we work for the client. A lot of deals don’t happen or go sideways because of the agent, not the buyer or seller. The most successful agents are the ones who know how to work together with the agent on the opposite side of the deal and do whatever it takes to get the deal closed.

