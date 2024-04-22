Find out how newlywed, outdoor enthusiast and former CPA Billy Davidson has launched his career — and what he plans to do next.

Before becoming a Realtor, Southern California agent Billy Davidson got to know the real estate industry from the financial side as a CPA working for a Big Four accounting firm and specializing in preparing tax returns for real estate partnerships and corporations. Now he puts his financial skills to work for clients — and for himself as he seeks to build a self-sustaining investment portfolio.

This outdoor enthusiast enjoys surfing, golf, pickleball and tennis and recently embarked on a whole new adventure — married life with his beautiful wife, Megan. Find out how he’s launched a big career in under three years and what he plans to do next.

Name: Billy Davidson

Title: Realtor in Ventura County

Experience: 2.5 years

Location: Hollywood Beach in Oxnard

Brokerage full name: RE/MAX Gold Coast

Rankings:

16th out of all RE/MAX Gold Coast in 2023

Top 25 of REMAX Gold Coast in Q2 & Q3 of 2023

Team: The Ann Howarth Group

Transaction sides: 31 transactions (28 of them were in 2023)

Sales volume: 27.5 million

Awards:

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Join a team you can trust, one that has your best interests at heart. After that … just start!

I wasted so much time trying to be perfect and know everything. Let’s face it, you won’t know everything, but with the support of a team, you’ll excel much faster.

I’m learning every day, and honestly, I learn the most when I’m in the thick of it. The more transactions I do, the better I become. This market changes constantly and having a team that has seen a lot helps me make the best decisions for myself and my clients.

At the end of the day, you won’t be perfect right away, so don’t be afraid and just get out there.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

All I have known my whole life is that I wanted to have many friends and retire early. Through real estate, I believe I can build numerous friendships by delivering excellent service.

Purchasing a home holds significant meaning for our clients and often requires considerable time. Guiding them through this process allows us to form closer relationships than we anticipate. By doing my best, I establish lasting friendships with many clients.

Besides assisting others in property purchases, I also uncover real estate deals along the way. Currently, I am investing in real estate with the goal of building a portfolio that supports me while enjoying time with family and friends.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Knowing your inventory is crucial. Being able to have quick speak when talking with potential clients is essential. You often have only 10-15 seconds to capture a potential client’s attention. If a potential client shares their preferences, being able to discuss a suitable property or neighborhood shows that you are an expert.

People want to feel confident that they are in the best hands possible, especially when making a significant purchase like a home.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

Take time in the morning to slow down without grabbing devices and working right away. If you don’t take this time, life can seem way more chaotic than it really is.

Plan out your day and have a structure to tackle the day. Remember, this is not a life-or-death job — emails can wait. By taking care of yourself, you are also taking care of your clients. Being in a good headspace allows you to make the right decisions for your clients.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

I would love to be a pilot. Something about planes fascinates me, and I love traveling.

The goal is to help others achieve financial freedom through real estate while also achieving financial freedom myself. After that, I can’t wait to travel with my wonderful wife and enjoy visiting beautiful destinations.