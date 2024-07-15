Questions swirled last week over the identity of an unidentified buyer behind the Billionaires’ Row condo transaction — with speculation rising that King Charles was at the center of the purchase.

A Royal mystery has been solved.

Questions swirled last week over the identity of the unidentified buyer behind a $6.6 million Billionaires’ Row condo transaction — with speculation rising that King Charles himself might be at the center of the purchase.

However, neither the King nor his progeny will relocate to the super-tall Steinway Hall Building at 111 W. 57th Street after all, Robert McCubbing of the Consulate of Canada in New York told the New York Post Friday. Instead, the 3,600-square-foot unit in question, 11A, will house the “Official Residence for the Consulate General of Canada in New York,” he confirmed.

Tom Clark is currently the Consul General of New York.

“Global Affairs Canada recently purchased unit 11A at 111 W. 57th St. for use as the Official Residence for the Consulate General of Canada in New York,” McCubbing, the senior trade commissioner and director of Trade and Investment at the Canadian consulate.

King Charles III will not be using the residence, but having his name on the legal documents is standard procedure as the “Head of State of Canada,” McCubbing added.

Following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, King Charles III took the throne as the sovereign ruler of Canada.

“It’s a function of Canada being a constitutional monarchy,” he told the Post.

Closed in June, the transaction on the three-bedroom, 11th-floor condo marks the final sale of the landmark building, which boasts 60 residences divided between Steinway Hall and the 91-story tower adjacent to it in the complex.

In 1924-1925, the Warren & Wetmore firm designed Steinway Hall with residences ranging from 2,580 square feet to 5,269 square feet, Departure Magazine reported. The tower, built in 2019 by SHoP Architects, has residences ranging from 3,873 square feet to 7,128 square feet. Residents have access to a host of amenities including an 82-foot indoor swimming pool with alcove cabanas, a private terrace with alfresco dining, and a study area.

Developers Michael Stern and Kevin Maloney represented the seller in the transaction. Erin Boisson Aries and Thomas Aabo of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, according to The Real Deal.

