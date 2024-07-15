Today, Compass has announced its latest round of recruitment victories with the addition of agents Stuart Crowell and Soha Fontaine, along with her six-person team.

Today, Compass announced the latest round of recruitment victories with the addition of Denver, Colorado-based Stuart Crowell and Hoboken, New Jersey’s Soha Fontaine, along with her six-person team.

Fontaine, team lead of Team Soha, joins Compass after 20 award-winning years with RE/MAX on the Hudson. Fontaine’s team will now be based out of the Compass Hoboken office, serving markets between downtown Jersey City and south of Bergen City, New Jersey.

According to a statement from Compass, Team Soha focuses on new construction and luxury homes. Fontaine’s academic background in engineering and technology at both Georgia Tech and Cornell makes Compass’ emphasis on tech an important part of its value proposition.

“Compass’s technology is a game-changer for agents such as myself, simplifying tasks and minimizing trial-and-error,” Fontaine said. “With the exceptional support of Compass’s advanced technology, I foresee our team expanding seamlessly into the Northern New Jersey area and beyond.”

Team Soha includes agents Anne Ricchio, Manuel Castillo, Natasha Ryan, Kiana Gomez, Kanishka Jain and Samantha Smith.

Leveraging the capabilities of Compass’s Sports & Entertainment Division will be of special interest to Fontaine as the team receives a large bulk of its business from celebrity clients like media personality and rapper Joe Budden and New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke.

“Fontaine’s decision to join Compass represents a significant milestone for our New Jersey market,” Tri-State Regional Vice President Gordon Golub said. “We eagerly anticipate supporting Soha and her team in realizing their business aspirations, leveraging Compass’s innovative technology and tools to propel her team towards even greater success.”

Stuart Crowell joins Compass from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in Denver. He is currently based out of Compass’s Denver Tech Center.

Last year, Crowell sold over $38 million. To date, he has more than $200 million in career sales volume.

According to an announcement from Compass, Crowell focuses on delivering personalized service as he creates “bespoke narratives” for each property.

“It’s exciting to begin a new chapter of my career with Compass,” Crowell said. “The industry’s leading technology platform, supportive company culture, and vast marketing resources at Compass align perfectly with my vision for delivering exceptional service and results to my clients.”