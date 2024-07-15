Thirty agents at SWF Premium Real Estate team who closed $321 million in sales across 278 transactions in 2023 have now aligned with Compass, the firm told Inman. A new office in Naples was also announced.

Adam Vellano | Compass

A leading Naples-based team formerly affiliated with Engel & Völkers has moved brokerage firms to Compass, the company has informed Inman.

Thirty agents from SWF Premium Real Estate team, who closed $321 million in sales across 278 transactions in 2023, have now aligned with Compass.

The team joins the firm just as Compass has recently opened a new office in Downtown Naples, Florida, at 837 5th Ave S. Clark Minker, who was managing broker while at Engel & Völkers, will serve as sales manager alongside Compass’ managing director, Adam Vellano. Stevan Stanisic, who was marketing director at Engel & Völkers, will serve as marketing advisor at Compass.

Ryan Chiodo | Chiodo Group

“We are thrilled to announce Compass’ new real estate office in Downtown Naples on Fifth Avenue,” Vellano said in a statement. “Welcoming so many exceptional agents is a testament to Compass’ dedication to the Naples market, as the addition positions us to facilitate the best real estate experience for our clients locally and from coast to coast. This team will redefine excellence, allowing us to continue to grow in Southwest Florida.”

Some of SWF Premium’s top-earning agents said that access to the brokerage’s network of resources and agents, as well as its tech platform, would allow them to reach new levels of success.

“With the changes in the industry, it’s more important than ever to partner with the brokerage staying ahead of the curve,” Ryan Chiodo, principal of the Chiodo Group, said in a statement.

Patrick Hill | Naples Beach Team

Added Patrick Hill, principal of Naples Beach Team, “As business grows, I look for innovative solutions, and Compass offers the best tech platform in the industry. It’s been a smooth transition and onboarding. The nationwide network of top agents allows me to support my clients no matter the location. Established affiliations like Compass Sports & Entertainment Division provide my high-net-worth clientele enhanced marketing and connections.”

Compass’ sheer scope of operations will help top earner Tom Ostrander’s clients gain more eyes, he said.

Tom Ostrander | Compass

“There’s amazing organizational growth,” Ostrander said. “With more than 30,000 agents and 400 offices across the U.S., I’m impressed by the referral network for a second-home market like Naples. The opportunities will be fabulous for my clients to get more exposure that every property deserves.”

Compass
