In a July 11 court filing, famed luxury broker Tal Alexander denied claims against him in a lawsuit asserting that he and his brothers, Oren and Alon, raped an NYC woman in 2012. The plaintiff is requesting a jury trial.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

The next chapter of the sexual assault lawsuit against Tal, Alon and Oren Alexander is unfolding, with the brothers’ legal team responding to the request for a jury trial.

The nine-page document focuses on Tal’s response to plaintiff Angelica Parker’s allegations that Oren and Alon, a private security executive, lured Parker and a friend to the brothers’ apartment. Once they arrived, Parker alleged that Tal and Alon raped and sexually assaulted her as Oren watched.

Tal answered 47 paragraphs of statements and allegations outlined in a June 18 court filing. Tal verified nine statements from the filing relating to his knowledge about Kate Whiteman and Rebecca Mandel’s sexual assault lawsuits against Oren and Alon and the state of residence for Oren and Alon.

Tal outright denied statements relating to Parker’s recollection of the alleged assault and stated he didn’t “have knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief about the truth” about at least 30 other women approaching Whiteman and Mandel’s legal team with additional allegations against Oren and Alon.

“Angelica Parker is a professional plaintiff who has brought at least two other actions accusing individuals of sexual misconduct, one of which was dismissed after a New York State judge concluded the suit was frivolous,” the response read. “Plaintiff’s other lawsuit, brought under the Adult Survivor Act, is pending in this Court.”

“Once again, Plaintiff attempts to use the court system to pursue fabricated allegations for financial gain,” it continued. “The truth sits in stark contrast to the lurid and inflammatory allegations contained in the Complaint.”

The Alexander brothers’ legal team didn’t respond to Inman’s request for comment; however, Parker’s attorney, Michael Willemin, said he looks forward to bringing his client’s case before a jury, especially as more women come forward with claims ranging back to the trio’s high school years.

The Wall Street Journal reported on July 9 that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s task force on child exploitation and sex trafficking is looking into the claims.

“We look forward to the opportunity to prove Ms. Parker’s claims in front of a jury,” Willemin told Inman. “As far as length, we won’t have a great sense of that until closer in time to the trial, but given the number of women who have made allegations against the Alexander brothers, we expect that many witnesses will testify favorably [on behalf of] Ms. Parker.”

Willemin also spoke to The Real Deal on Friday, saying Parker shouldn’t be shamed for the other assaults she’s allegedly experienced, including one that involved famed boxer Oscar de la Hoya. Parker claimed de la Hoya beat and falsely imprisoned her; however, a judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2012, saying it was “completely without merit.”

“The defendants in this action are already in the process of trying to victim shame our client because she has experienced more than one trauma in her life,” he told TRD. “These tactics did not work in the cases against the likes of Roger Ailes, Diddy and Harvey Weinstein. It won’t work in this case either.”

Oren and Tal took a leave of absence from their firm, Official, several weeks ago. Their attorney said the leave of absence will give the duo time to vindicate their reputation and that their return would happen “in short order.”

“Given the salacious nature of this false allegation and impact on Official, Tal and his partners have decided he will take a leave from the company to focus fully on clearing his name,” Walden Macht & Haran LLP’s Deanna Paul, the attorney representing Tal, told Inman on June 26. “He won’t allow these claims to be a further distraction to the company or its clients.”

Read the full filing below:

Email Marian McPherson