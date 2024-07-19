At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Yvonne Mortimer has rejoined Baird & Warner, the largest independently-owned real estate brokerage in Illinois, after a two-year stretch at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, the company announced Wednesday.

Mortimer served as Baird & Warner’s director of agent development back in 2021. A year later, Mortimer transitioned from Baird & Warner to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago where she worked as a managing broker.

Mortimer has rejoined Baird & Warner in the Chicagoland area as the director of broker development, responsible for overseeing talent recruitment and working closely with managing brokers of the firm’s offices.

“Welcoming Yvonne Mortimer back to the Baird & Warner team was an easy decision given her expertise and demonstrated passion for and ability to build strong relationships, which will make her instrumental in championing and sharing our support-focused model,” David Bailey, senior vice president of operations at Baird & Warner, said.

“Her commitment to attracting top brokers aligns perfectly with our mission to help professionals improve their business. In times of change and uncertainty, providing unwavering support is more important than ever, and we are confident Yvonne will be a key player in delivering this to our broker partners.”

After navigating the industry for 26 years, Mortimer focuses on creating success for each individual agent through development and recruitment.

“Throughout its 169-year history, Baird & Warner has had a vibrant, collaborative work culture that fosters a sense of community infused with a genuine desire to see others succeed, which aligns perfectly with my management approach,” Mortimer said. “When the opportunity arose to pursue a development role with the firm, where I would be able to help even more agents in an environment where agent support is a primary focus, I seized the chance. If you want to make a difference, grow your business and thrive — Baird & Warner is the place to be.”

According to Baird & Warner, the firm is working with agents to ensure they demonstrate value to their clients and operate with full transparency and professionalism while navigating upcoming implementation of industry changes regarding agent compensation, an outgrowth of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement.

Baird & Warner is among a list of companies utilizing Payload, a secure transaction payment solution, as a digital payment resource. Payload has referenced the proposed NAR settlement as a force driving product decisions, utilizing tools that help agents securely charge and claim funds from consumers using transparency and flexible payment methods, the company stated.

The NAR settlement’s rules are expected to go into effect around 2025.

