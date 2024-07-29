EXp’s Russ Laggan offers tips for identifying your personal and professional style and putting it to work for you as a memorable differentiator with clients and colleagues.

Do you need to dress to the nines to be taken seriously as a real estate professional? Is professional decorum the same in every market — or even in every brokerage?

As the VP of growth for eXp Realty and a contributor to Inman News, I’ve witnessed firsthand the diverse ways professionalism is perceived in our industry. Unfortunately, real estate agents often grapple with a poor reputation.

According to a recent study by Clever Real Estate:

54 percent of recent homebuyers believe their agent cared more about making a deal than their best interests

29 percent of buyers went unrepresented, and of those, 32 percent did not hire a real estate agent because they don’t trust them.

This highlights a crucial point: professionalism is not a one-size-fits-all concept. It varies significantly by region and clientele, demanding that we align our image and behavior with the expectations of our market.

To navigate this complexity, consider the following insights:

1. Know that authenticity is crucial

In real estate, authenticity is key. You want to attract clients who resonate with your genuine self, not everyone else. Your presentation should reflect your personality and values. For instance, I often sport a dress shirt, tie, and, if you’ve met me, you know, a vest. I even jokingly wore this attire floating down the lazy river at San Antonio’s JW Marriott. This is my style, and it works for me.

Tony Robbins once emphasized the importance of developing a distinct brand. Embrace what makes you unique — be it a specific style or approach. In a world full of vanilla, be the Rocky Road or Superman ice cream. It’s not about being all things to all people; it’s about being the best version of yourself.

2. Find your tribe

Building successful business relationships is easier when you connect with people who appreciate you for who you are. Pay attention to the unique traits of the people you attract.

Early in my career, many of my clients were fellow mountain bikers. This shared interest fostered trust and solidified our relationships. Consistency — whether in regular meetings or engaging in personal interests — builds reliability and trust. If you aren’t consistent, you’ll struggle to establish yourself as a trustworthy expert.

3. Embrace your uniqueness

Take, for example, tattoos. While my wife might disapprove of tattoos in a professional setting, I proudly display mine — a wedding ring tattoo, a life mantra in my handwriting and my anniversary date.

If a tattoo turns away potential clients, they likely aren’t the right fit for me. I’ve never had issues with clients because of my tattoos, and my style resonates with those who appreciate it.

Jordan Hill, a real estate professional from Oregon, shares similar sentiments. She has visible tattoos and hasn’t faced significant pushback since becoming self-employed. Her experience underscores that tattoos, as long as they aren’t harmful, don’t impede professionalism. The key is to embrace your uniqueness and attract clients who value you for who you are.

Building your brand

Professionalism involves being true to your authentic self. Define your style and align your target market to match. Tailor your messaging to support the client base you are building. By focusing on how you can add value, you’ll attract the right clients and build a supportive community around you.

Embracing authenticity, finding your tribe, and consistently presenting your unique style are guideposts to professional success in real estate. By staying true to who you are and focusing on adding value, you’ll naturally attract the right people and achieve lasting success.