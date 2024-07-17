Broker-owner Andrew Fortune writes that finding work-life balance involves investing in self-care and building support systems. The key is to focus on building a strategy that works for where you are at in life and that slowing down will create a steady flow of energy

Working in real estate is tough. You’re expected to be always ready, work late nights and weekends, and handle lots of stress. This job can really test you, no matter how much experience you have. You need to be there for your clients anytime they need you, whether it’s for house showings or closing deals. To do well, you must give a lot of your time and be emotionally and mentally strong.

Back in November 2017, something happened that made me see things differently. I went to a Denver Broncos game with some real estate colleagues. We took a group photo at the stadium, and when I saw it later, I was shocked by how unhealthy I looked.

I was too thin, clearly not eating right or taking care of myself. I had put all of my hours into work, and it showed in the picture. It was a wake-up call. I realized I had been putting my job before my health for too long.

It’s really important to find a good balance between work and your personal life, especially in real estate. If you’re all work and no play, you might start to burn out. This can make it hard to stay sharp and do your best for your clients. But if you take care of yourself and make some time for relaxation, you’ll find you can work better, communicate more effectively, and handle the ups and downs of the job with ease. Taking care of yourself doesn’t just make you happier; it actually helps you succeed in this demanding business.

Let me share with you how I managed to get my life and health back on track, finding that balance between working hard and living well.

Prioritize self-care

Back in 2017, I realized I was working too much when I noticed how thin and unhealthy I had become. I decided to start doing yoga every day for 60 days to help myself feel better. Those 60 days turned into 90 because I saw how important it was to care for myself daily. The routine wasn’t about yoga as much as it was about training myself to get used to a routine.

After those 90 days, I began following an online exercise program that was a bit tougher and taught me the basics of working out. Over time, I’ve tried different exercise routines and learned a lot about staying fit and eating right. The most important thing I learned was how to stay consistent, no matter how I felt about it.

If I hadn’t changed my ways, my health would have kept getting worse. I was beginning to feel pain in my joints, wasn’t sleeping well and was drinking too much caffeine just to keep going because I was so run down. No, I don’t drink any caffeine, yet I have energy all day. I had to prioritize self-care to make that happen.

If you’re feeling run down like I was, it takes time to get better, but it’s worth it. Changing your habits and making time for yourself every day can really improve your life. Don’t let your work take over — make sure to look after your own health, too.

Build a support system

Starting to take care of myself wasn’t easy. I thought I would start and keep improving, but that didn’t happen. I often found myself returning to my old, unhealthy habits. I realized I needed friends or family to help keep me on track and share the journey with me.

At that time, my brother was a big help. He lived close by, only about 10 minutes away, and he had a gym at his house. I asked him if we could work out together every day. He agreed, and we started exercising for at least an hour daily. This really helped me stick to my plan and not skip workouts.

I learned that doing something regularly is the key to making it stick. Sometimes, you need a buddy to help you keep going, especially when you start to fall back into old ways. Having someone to exercise with me made a huge difference.

I usually don’t like to reach out for help, so it took me some time to realize the value of having a support network when aiming for significant life changes. We all tend to stick to what we know and like. But when we join forces with people who share our goals, it really boosts our chances of success over time.

Set boundaries

Being always connected can be tricky in real estate. It’s good to respond quickly, but not if it means you’re always stressed. It’s smart to tell your clients how you like to communicate — through email, phone calls or texts — and when they can expect to hear back from you.

I came to understand that I was putting my client’s needs ahead of my own, leading me down a path of unhealthy habits and self-neglect. Meals were missed in favor of work, and the continuous stress of trying to please every client made me lose sight of my own well-being. However, once I learned the importance of establishing professional boundaries, I began reclaiming some of my own time, which was a truly liberating experience.

Some people will be OK with waiting, but others might push you to answer quickly. You’ve seen this before. Sticking to your rules, and teaching them that you’re not always available is important. Let them know you’ll reply when you start work again. Don’t feel bad about putting off replies until the next day. Staying happy and not stressed is more important than any deal.

The benefits

Keeping a good balance between work and your personal life helps you get more done and stay focused when you’re working. You stay energized when you make time for breaks and fun. This means you come back to work feeling fresh and ready to go.

Also, when you’re less stressed and happier overall, you think clearer and solve problems better. Adding exercise and healthy activities into your day makes you stronger and more energetic, which makes it easier to handle a busy workday.

Having a balanced life also makes you like your job more and helps you manage your time better. You learn to set up your day to do what’s important without rushing.

Plus, when you’re away from work, you might come up with great ideas you wouldn’t have thought of while sitting at your desk. Balancing work and play doesn’t just make life more enjoyable; it helps you do a better job when you’re working.

The results

More than five years have passed since that eye-opening Broncos game in 2017, and I’ve consistently focused on my health and fitness ever since. Learning about diet and exercise is an ongoing journey. As I grow older, I’m incredibly thankful that I prioritized my well-being and set clear boundaries for my work in time. This decision has profoundly transformed my life.

Now, I enjoy a steady flow of energy throughout the day, significantly boosting my productivity. Being in good health means thinking more clearly, staying better organized and approaching life with a more positive outlook. This change has benefited me personally and made me a more effective and empathetic real estate agent for my clients.

This article talks a lot about getting back to good physical health, but these ideas are just as important for your mental and emotional health, too.

First, it’s important to realize that you need to make time for your health. Then, start new habits and create a schedule that includes time for these habits. The main idea is to make room in your life to care for your mental and physical health before things get worse.

For anyone feeling stuck in a rut with self-care, begin by exploring the benefits of simple exercise and nutritional plans. Start with small, manageable changes, and don’t focus on immediate results. Aim to establish lasting healthy habits rather than focusing solely on achieving a specific look. Be patient, and commit daily to maintaining a healthy balance between your work and personal life.

Let this remind us all in the real estate industry: Investing in ourselves is not an act of self-indulgence but a necessity for achieving our best work and living our best lives.

Andrew Fortune is the owner and managing broker of Great Colorado Homes, Inc. Connect with him on Facebook.