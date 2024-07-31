Rumors surrounding the couple’s split have grown in recent months. Affleck and Lopez, meanwhile, have been transacting their own separate home deals as they jointly try to offload their shared Beverly Hills home.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have each been transacting their own separate real estate deals as the couple also tries to sell their joint home, all while rumors of an imminent divorce have swirled in the media.

Affleck has purchased a $20.5-million, five-bedroom home in LA, TMZ reported. The property also reportedly features a separate guest house.

Located in the Sullivan Canyon community, the property is an equestrian home that includes horse stables as well as a central courtyard and spa, according to Robb Report. Affleck reportedly purchased the property from David Calvert-Jones, nephew of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Meanwhile, Lopez has sold her Manhattan penthouse at 21 East 26th Street for $23 million, The Real Deal reported. Lopez had most recently asked $25 million for the apartment after having listed it on and off since 2017. The buyer was an anonymous LLC from West Palm Beach, according to records.

Chris Pomeroy and Richard Orenstein of Brown Harris Stevens represented the listing. The apartment is situated in the 1924-built row house known as The Whitman; previous notable residents include Chelsea Clinton and race car driver Jeff Gordon.

Affleck and Lopez, who were married in July 2022, purchased their joint home in the Wallingford Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills for $61 million last June after a year of house hunting. About two months ago, the couple started to shop the property off-market but opted to put it on the market one month later. The home is currently listed for $68 million, with Santiago Arana of The Agency repping the property.

For months, rumors have swirled about Affleck and Lopez’s marriage troubles. Reports have shown the couple spending time apart, with Lopez on the East Coast and Affleck on the West, but no divorce has been confirmed.

