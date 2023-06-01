They may have fame and money, but celebrities have to go through the painful process of house hunting just like the rest of us, Bennifer’s homebuying journey shows.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Celebrities have to go through the painful process of house hunting just like the rest of us, it turns out.

After a year of searching for the right fit, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have closed on a Los Angeles mega-mansion for $61 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 38,000-square-foot estate located in the storied 90210 zip code is situated in the gated Wallingford Estates neighborhood. Twelve bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a heated pool, a spa and a 12-car garage are featured on the property. The five-acre estate also includes a “one-of-a-kind” indoor sports complex, which features basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring and a sports lounge and bar, according to the listing description.

The property was originally listed for $135 million in 2018 and went on and off the market a number of times between now and then with a series of price cuts. Most recently, it was listed at a reduced price of $74.995 million in March, according to Zillow.

Ginger Glass, of Compass, represented the listing and Brett Lawyer, of Carolwood Estates, represented the buyer. Records show that the seller is a company affiliated with developer Gala Asher.

Last year, Affleck sold a property in Pacific Palisades for $28.5 million. Meanwhile, Lopez listed her Bel Air property for $42.5 million in early 2023. Since then, the asking price has dropped to $39.995 million.

The house hunt has been a doozy for Affleck and Lopez who have gone into escrow on multiple properties over the last year or so, only to pull out of them after having a change of heart.

In March of 2022, the couple reportedly went into escrow on a $50 million mansion in Bel Air, according to TMZ, but that property was not “the one,” apparently.

Then after JLo listed her house in February 2023, the pair went into escrow on a separate $34.5 million home in L.A., according to Cosmo. That one didn’t stick either.

Yet again, the couple went into escrow on a $64 million Pacific Palisades estate in March 2023, TMZ reported, to no avail.

Here’s to hoping the happy couple has finally found the perfect match.

Email Lillian Dickerson