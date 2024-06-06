Previously unavailable images of the celebrity couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills abode were uploaded to Zillow on June 1 and June 5.

Pictures of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Beverly Hills mansion have appeared on Zillow as rumors of their divorce circulate, according to news reports.

Previously unavailable images of the celebrity couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills abode were uploaded to Zillow on June 1 and June 5, according to the Daily Mail, signaling to some observers that it may soon be back on the market, though Zillow still lists it as sold.

The updated listing comes as speculation about the A-list couple splitting up intensifies, which has been stirred up by Lopez’s remarks at a recent press conference, reports that Affleck is living in a separate house, and Lopez canceling an upcoming tour for the stated reason to spend more time with her family.

Lopez and Affleck paid $60.8 million for the 5.2 acre, 12-bedroom, 24 bathroom estate in June 2023. Affleck sold his 13,000-foot California mansion for $29.99 million in August 2022 before getting hitched to Lopez. The property is known officially as the Wallingford Estate and boasts an indoor sports complex, a 12-car garage, a zero-edge pool and multiple buildings dotting its grounds, including a 5,000-square-foot guest house and a guard house.

The mansion has been listed on and off since 2018 and had previously been asking $300,000 per month in rent before the celebrity couple purchased it.

After their purchase, most of the information from the Zillow listing, such as photos, were removed, as is normal practice when a house is sold.

The fact that 50 images have been re-added to the listing has led many to believe the house will be listed again, the Mail reported, though a representative for Lopez pointed out to the tabloid that the images are not themselves new.

