One of the priciest penthouses to ever be marketed in Manhattan has been taken off the market, and it appears that listing broker Ryan Serhant is no longer repping the property, The Real Deal reported.

Extell Development’s penthouse at Central Park Tower, dubbed by SERHANT. marketing materials as “The One Above All Else” for its status as the tallest residential property in the world, asked a stunning $250 million when it first hit the market in 2022.

The 17,500-square-foot triplex was heavily featured in Serhant’s new Netflix series, Owning Manhattan, showing Serhant and some of his top agents beating the pavement in an attempt to sell the unit before the firm’s six-month contract with Extell expired.

In September 2023, the asking price on the unit was slashed to $195 million. As of the premiere of Owning Manhattan at the end of June, SERHANT. was still repping the property. About one week later, the penthouse was removed from the market.

Serhant was unavailable to comment to Inman, and Extell did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

When the property’s price was cut last fall, Extell founder Gary Barnett said the initial asking prices in the building were “headline prices” and the discount was made “to get serious” about selling the unit.

The penthouse’s delisting comes just weeks after another, lower-priced penthouse unit in the building sold for $115 million. Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes and Kent Wu of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Team brought the buyer. The deal marked the first New York City residential sale above $100 million since 2022.

During the second week in July, another $100 million-plus sale transacted when developer Vlad Doronin laid down $135 million for a penthouse at his own luxury condo conversion project at the Crown Building. In 2019, Doronin told The Wall Street Journal that an Asian investor agreed to purchase the unit.

In June, nine-figure deals started increasing in frequency across the country. By that month, the number of sales over $100 million nationwide had already surpassed the total of such deals closed in 2023, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel.

Central Park Tower has yet another penthouse currently for sale with an ask of $150 million. Shlomi Reuveni of Reuveni Development Marketing and Christie’s International Real Estate Group are representing the listing.

