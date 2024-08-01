The high-volume RE/MAX real estate agent and former “Survivor” contestant broke down how he manages his time to build a fast-growing real estate business at ICLV on Thursday.

Hungry, exhausted and demoralized, Quintavius Burdette’s team had suffered defeat after defeat in the reality TV contest “Survivor.”

To earn food, they had to break their losing streak.

That’s when he dug deep, he said, and channeled the same determination that had proven crucial in building his real estate business from nothing into a multi-million-dollar revenue machine.

“I made it my business to make sure that as hungry as I was, we were gonna eat that day,” Burdette said. “At some point in time, you have to make the decision, that [if] you’re gonna have everybody around you to eat, they gotta see you take the first bite.”

Ultimately, Burdette’s team bounced back, and he ended up in the final six group of contestants on the 46th season of “Survivor,” which aired earlier this year.

On Thursday at the Inman Connect real estate conference in Las Vegas, Burdette laid out the combination of high drive and rigorous time management that he said has become the foundation for his success.

The former athlete and reality show contestant and current RE/MAX agent said that his time management in particular has been crucial.

Every week has 168 hours, Burdette said. And he uses this number as a starting point for how to plan out his time on a typical week.

Burdette told attendees to tally up how much time they plan to set aside each week for sleep, exercise, taking care of children, and social activities. Subtract that number from the 168 hours. Then allow for another “40 hours of BS” — time wasted due to distractions, interruptions or otherwise unproductive time.

The number of hours that remain, he said, should be an agent’s primary focus for maximizing the growth of their business.

“We have to figure out how to be successful with our remaining time,” Burdette told the audience of real estate agents, brokers and other professionals.

In addition to this time-management system, Burdette also scores himself daily based on a set of achievements that help his business keep churning.

A contract is worth 4 points, he said. A listing agreement is worth 2 points in his system. Showing a buyer a home is worth 1 point. And a meeting with a potential customer looking to do business within 90 days is worth a half-point.

That last one, Burdette said, is his favorite type of point to rack up. It helps him project his business activity 90 days out and know that he’ll keep an active stream of revenue.

Notably, closings are not incentivized under his point system.

“The worst thing that can happen to your business is [for] a closing to happen and you don’t have anything to replace it with,” Burdette said. “Detach yourself from closings.”

