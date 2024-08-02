The multi-family residence sold on July 31 for $21.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2011 for $12.7 million.

New York developer Jeffrey Levine and his wife, Randi Charno Levine, U.S. ambassador to Portugal, have sold their Greenwich Village townhouse for nearly $22 million, the New York Post reported Thursday.

According to Zillow, the property at 81 Barrow Street in the West Village neighborhood of New York, is no longer on the market. The multi-family residence sold on July 31 for $21.5 million. Limited details were available for the listing.

The couple purchased the 4,925-square-foot, three-story residence in 2011 for $12.7 million.

The townhouse was built in the early 1850s by James Vandenbergh, the master mason tasked with the construction of the Trinity Church. The historic residence features an Italianate Style with paneled roof cornice, ironwork and a rusticated basement, according to historical marker database HMdb.org.

An 81 Barrow Street plaque by the Bedford Barrow Commerce Block Association that once sat on the property read “This house is the lone survivor of a row of three built on Trinity Church Land.”

Levine’s sale of the Greenwich Village property isn’t the only reason that he’s making headlines. As the founder and chairman of real estate company Douglaston Development, Levine has a long list of developments underway.

In June, The Real Deal reported Douglaston’s purchase of a 90-unit rental building on the Upper East Side of The Bronx at 1450 Third Avenue. The company purchased the property from longtime owner Majorie Nesbitt for $114.5 million.

Levine’s plan for the rental building includes the construction of a 39-story, 478-foot-tall building with 72 units at 175 East 82nd Street.

CetraRuddy Architecture is designing the project, which will include retail locations on the ground floor, parking on the second floor, and apartment units on the residential floor. Amenities will include a swimming pool, yoga studio, and a media room, according to PincusCo.

