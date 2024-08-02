Carroll appeared before LA Superior Court judge Francis Bennett II on Tuesday following his July 1 arrest by LAPD and agreed to waive his rights to be present for court dates in the future.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Multifamily investor Patrick Carroll was seen in LA Court on Tuesday in connection with a felony charge that dates back to the beginning of July, The Real Deal reported.

The Llorrac Holdings founder was charged with evading a police officer and carrying a loaded firearm in public after being arrested on July 1, court records show.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JULY

Carroll appeared before LA Superior Court judge Francis Bennett II on Tuesday and agreed to waive his rights to be present for court dates in the future, given his residency out-of-state (Carroll lives in Florida), and to medical testing, according to his lawyer.

The investor’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Criminal defense attorney Blair Berk of Berk Brettler is representing Carroll in the case. Berk’s past celebrity clients have included Kanye West, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum.

Carroll did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before his arrest on July 1, Carroll led LAPD on a chase, first by car on the freeway, and then on foot, WSVN 7News reported. LAPD reportedly recovered weapons from him at the scene and charged him with a DUI. Carroll was released from custody on July 3 on a $75,000 bond, according to court records.

Carroll has taken to Instagram to share updates on his progress following his arrest. One such update included sharing a letter from the Recovery Management Agency in Beverly Hills from July 7 that stated it is working with Caroll on his mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The post included a circle around a paragraph stating that the agency was conducting a full psychological assessment, with text added from Carroll that read, “I always land on my feet …”

Carroll has undergone other mental health evaluations in the recent past as well, including a court-ordered evaluation in Florida after gunshots were reportedly heard coming from his home this past spring. The investor was also arrested last October after being accused of assault by a pair of Gold Rush Cabaret employees.

Carroll has been in LA for about two months now, according to his social media activity, but it is not known why he’s spending time in the West Coast entertainment hub. Earlier in July, Carroll said on social he was “looking at doing a massive redevelopment” in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood that might include bringing “entertainment business out there.”

Last year, Carroll sold Carroll Organization for $80 million to RMR Group. As part of the transaction, he relinquished his equity in the company he founded in 2004 and severed all ties.

Email Lillian Dickerson