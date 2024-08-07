Choose not to be offended. Have conflict resolution strategies in place. Stay calm, acknowledge the difference in opinions, and move on to other topics, Keller Williams’ Julia Lashay Israel writes.

For real estate agents, discussing politics with clients can be a delicate matter. Navigating political discussions with clients requires tact, respect and professionalism. By following these guidelines, you can maintain positive client relationships while avoiding potential pitfalls associated with political conversations.

Here are some key points to consider:

1. Know your audience

Some clients enjoy and want to engage in political discussions, while others may prefer to avoid them entirely. If a client brings up politics, listen respectfully. Recognize that clients come from diverse backgrounds and may have differing political views.

If their opinions differ from yours, come from curiosity and actively listen to the client’s views without immediately responding with your own opinions. If you initiate the conversation, pay attention to verbal and non-verbal cues to assess if the client is comfortable with the topic.

Consider the nature of your relationship with the client. Long-standing relationships might have more leeway, while newer or more formal relationships may require greater caution.

2. Focus on the business relationship

Engaging in political conversations could be risky. Establishing trust is crucial in real estate. Political discussions can be polarizing and may undermine the trust you’ve built. It’s often best to focus on building relationships through shared interests and goals rather than political affiliations. Emphasize non-political topics that are relevant to your relationship or work together.

Be sure to keep the client’s priorities at the forefront. Concentrate on helping them achieve their real estate goals, whether buying, selling or investing and keep conversations focused on the client’s needs, property details, market conditions and other real estate-related topics.

3. Consider relevance to real estate

Ensure that any political discussion is relevant to the client’s interests or the nature of your professional relationship. For instance, discussing policy changes that directly impact the client’s buying or selling decisions could be appropriate.

When discussing policies that directly impact real estate (property taxes, zoning laws, housing regulations), stick to the facts and discuss broader economic factors (interest rates, market trends) in a neutral manner. Provide insights on how these policies might affect the market. Provide objective, fact-based information relevant to the real estate market without injecting personal political opinions.

4. Lead with respect and professionalism

Always be respectful and professional. Show respect for differing opinions. Acknowledge the client’s perspective, even if you don’t agree. Avoid contentious debates or making derogatory comments about any political figures or parties.

Be aware of your company’s policies regarding political discussions. Many real estate firms have guidelines to ensure agents maintain a neutral and professional demeanor.

5. Avoid controversy

Expressing strong opinions can lead to discomfort or conflict. Set clear boundaries for what topics are appropriate. Avoid discussing highly controversial or polarizing political topics that could create tension. If you choose to discuss politics, it’s generally best to maintain a neutral stance to avoid alienating or offending your client, especially if you’re unsure if the client may have differing views.

Be prepared to agree to disagree. Not every conversation needs a resolution, and maintaining a professional relationship is more important. If a disagreement arises, choose not to be offended and have strategies in place for conflict resolution. Stay calm, acknowledge the difference in opinions, and move on to other topics.

If the conversation starts to become too intense or uncomfortable, politely redirect the conversation to a more neutral topic, such as shared interests or business-related matters.

For example, “I appreciate your perspective. Let’s focus on finding the perfect home for you.”

For real estate agents, discussing politics with clients should be approached with caution and professionalism. Keeping conversations focused on real estate, maintaining neutrality and respecting client boundaries can help preserve and strengthen client relationships.

Your primary goal should always be to serve the client’s real estate needs and ensure a positive and successful transaction experience. By keeping these points in mind, you can navigate political discussions with clients in a way that maintains professionalism and respect.

As the head of inclusion and belonging for Keller Williams Realty International, Julia Lashay Israel advises, trains and coaches leaders, team members and agents to recognize and address diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities and challenges across the organization.