Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Consumer watchdog advises buyers to pay agents ‘2% or less’

A piece of chocolate cake being removed from the whole

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

The Consumer Federation of America also tells consumers not to agree to pay an agent just to see a home, but to sign a touring agreement with no financial obligation instead.

Communicate value! But how? A step-by-step buyer’s presentation

Need help highlighting value in a buyer-broker presentation? Jimmy Burgess talks with Andrew Undem, who shares his “8 pillars of value” strategy for showcasing client benefits.

Mortgage rates are in free fall on a triple whammy of economic news

Jobs reports trigger recession fears, sending rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages plunging to new 2024 lows as investors rotate out of stocks and into bonds.

Zillow releases 24 state-compliant short-term touring agreements

Four months after releasing a first-of-its-kind short-term touring agreement, Zillow has released 24 state-compliant versions of the agreement exclusively for Premier Agent partners.

Zillow Gone Wild gets hit with $300K copyright infringement suit

Credit: Canva Pro Photos

A Washington listing photographer said Zillow Gone Wild used her photo without permission in February 2022. After attempting to negotiate a payment of roughly $30,000, she’s now suing for a maximum judgment of $300,000.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×