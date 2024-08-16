Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The plaintiffs protest “compulsory” Realtor membership to access the MLS after the removal of “the guaranteed broker commission” from the MLS.

The Consumer Federation of America raised eyebrows and hackles with its advice to pay only the equivalent of a 2 percent commission for both real estate purchases and sales.

Gary Keller’s advice for navigating recession, commission confusion

At Keller Williams’ annual Mega Agent Camp, franchise founder Gary Keller and several leaders shared how agents can navigate recession fears and commission confusion with clarity.

Why you probably shouldn’t open a real estate brokerage

The wisest thing you can do is learn from the mistakes of others, especially when it comes to long-term career decisions that are hard to reverse, Mainframe founder and CEO Sean Frank writes.

CRMLS warns of ‘serious fines’ as it rolls out commission changes early

The nation’s largest MLS removed compensation fields from its platforms on Aug. 13, after offering detailed guidance to agents on the terms of NAR’s proposed settlement.

