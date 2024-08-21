Headquartered in Seattle and Miami Beach, Beyond Brokers Consulting serves clients nationwide, Burmester shared with Inman exclusively. The firm’s ultimate goal is to expand into markets that its sole client, Sotheby’s International Realty, has not yet reached.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Beyond Brokers Consulting, a new real estate consulting firm, has launched with an “elegant solution” to accelerating growth by connecting top agents with premier luxury brokerages, the firm informed Inman exclusively.

Co-founded by industry veterans Valerie Burmester and Andrea Leslie, the firm is poised to make a significant impact on the perpetual pain point of recruiting top-producing agents.

Andrea Leslie | Beyond Brokers Consulting

“Our mission is to empower brokerages to excel in today’s dynamic market,” Leslie said. “We prioritize quality matches and uphold an unwavering commitment to excellence. Our approach goes beyond filling positions — we strategically build teams that drive long-term success.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and Miami Beach, Florida, Beyond Brokers Consulting serves clients nationwide, including Sotheby’s International Realty, Burmester shared with Inman. The firm’s initial goal is to continue expanding into markets it has not yet reached.

The team of two has provided comprehensive recruitment services to Sotheby’s over the past four years and is eager to officially launch Beyond Brokers Consulting to bring new clients on board with their high-impact strategies.

“With over three decades of combined experience in real estate and agent recruitment, we offer a boutique, high-touch service,” Burmester added. “We’re not just a faceless calling center — we are seasoned professionals who understand the nuances of broker-to-broker connections.”

Their strategy involves being “connectors,” connecting top talent and agencies that align in culture and values.

Valerie Burmester | Beyond Brokers Consulting

To date, the duo has facilitated over $1 billion in recruitment volume, a testament to their deep understanding of luxury real estate brands, diverse cultures and premium offerings.

Burmester brings over 19 years of real estate experience, including 12 years in luxury real estate, having cultivated a global network and a sales portfolio exceeding $900 million. She has ranked in the top 1 percent in her office and the market.

Leslie, with more than 25 years of experience in real estate, specializes in sales, performance coaching, business consulting and recruiting. She excels in establishing quality relationships and impactful partnerships, and driving growth.

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×