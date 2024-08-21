Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Beyond Brokers Consulting, a new real estate consulting firm, has launched with an “elegant solution” to accelerating growth by connecting top agents with premier luxury brokerages, the firm informed Inman exclusively.

Co-founded by industry veterans Valerie Burmester and Andrea Leslie, the firm is poised to make a significant impact on the perpetual pain point of recruiting top-producing agents.

“Our mission is to empower brokerages to excel in today’s dynamic market,” Leslie said. “We prioritize quality matches and uphold an unwavering commitment to excellence. Our approach goes beyond filling positions — we strategically build teams that drive long-term success.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and Miami Beach, Florida, Beyond Brokers Consulting serves clients nationwide, including Sotheby’s International Realty, Burmester shared with Inman. The firm’s initial goal is to continue expanding into markets it has not yet reached.

The team of two has provided comprehensive recruitment services to Sotheby’s over the past four years and is eager to officially launch Beyond Brokers Consulting to bring new clients on board with their high-impact strategies.

“With over three decades of combined experience in real estate and agent recruitment, we offer a boutique, high-touch service,” Burmester added. “We’re not just a faceless calling center — we are seasoned professionals who understand the nuances of broker-to-broker connections.”

Their strategy involves being “connectors,” connecting top talent and agencies that align in culture and values.

To date, the duo has facilitated over $1 billion in recruitment volume, a testament to their deep understanding of luxury real estate brands, diverse cultures and premium offerings.

Burmester brings over 19 years of real estate experience, including 12 years in luxury real estate, having cultivated a global network and a sales portfolio exceeding $900 million. She has ranked in the top 1 percent in her office and the market.

Leslie, with more than 25 years of experience in real estate, specializes in sales, performance coaching, business consulting and recruiting. She excels in establishing quality relationships and impactful partnerships, and driving growth.