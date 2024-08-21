- How to build client roster by helping them invest in homes via the mid-term rental strategy
- Help buyers complete transactions by using mid-term rentals to bridge gaps in housing
- How realtors can make extra money by managing and co-hosting homes in the mid-term rental space (and also a way to find buyers via tenants)
- How to use Furnished Finder to become the leader in mid-term rentals in your geographic area, connect with leads, and effectively market properties.
