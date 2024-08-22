Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Inside Real Estate (IRE) and RE/MAX, LLC., have agreed to expand an enterprise software deal that will entrench BoldTrail in its network offices throughout the United States and Canada, an Aug. 21 press release stated.

The new deal will see BoldTrail’s front-office suite fully up and running, “by the fall,” the release stated.

BoldTrail is IRE’s flagship agency solution, offering a wide range of customer relationship management, web marketing, presentation and other digital business systems, all integrated to create an omnichannel real estate management experience.

Specifically, the update includes BoldTrail BackOffice, BoldTrail Recruit, Folio and CORE Home.

In a nod to the rebrand, Alissa Harper, head of strategic sales for Inside Real Estate, called RE/MAX’s decision “a bold step.”

“These combined solutions will help elevate their consumer experience, unlock opportunities for greater agent productivity, and drive more efficiency for their franchisees,” Harper said in the release. “We couldn’t be more proud to partner with RE/MAX, LLC and their talented team to help fuel their growth now and in the future.”

The partnership started in 2021, when the companies deployed MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE, BoldTrail’s previous brand name.

“MAX/Tech will provide RE/MAX affiliates with an array of options for finding and servicing new business, starting with lead-generating IDX websites linked to a multi-faceted CRM solution with automated smart email campaign and listing marketing functionality. Each office, as well as individual teams, can manage its own local brand, listings, contacts and deals while operating from a common user interface,” a January 2023 Inman report stated.

BoldTrail will advance those existing features with its array of updated features, artificial intelligence power-ups and a sharper user interface. Additionally, there’s more than a year of user feedback, market input and RE/MAX, LLC, data now powering it.

The back office experience helps brokers and financial teams connect deals to performance, oversee transaction management, ensure compliance and manage all payments, bookkeeping and financial operations while the eponymous Recruit module gives brokerages a multi-layered view into hiring and talent retention, turning it strategic from reactive.

CORE Home was reviewed by Inman upon its launch in 2022, earning four stars for its ability to monitor up-to-the-minute market activity alongside the daily intricacies of home ownership, all to ensure agents and clients stay tethered until the next sale.

“The software’s onboard home search experience, under ‘Next Home and Search’ gives homeowners an ever-present reminder of what else is out there; it’s not home search, it’s ‘next home search.’ Using IRE’s connection to more than 250,000 IDX websites, there’s little it can’t share about the market with homeowners. They can sign up for alerts, save homes and chat whenever they want with their agent, and vice versa,” the review stated.

Folio, the result of an early 2024 acquisition, is a dynamic in-browser email management solution built to power lead cultivation, organize communications and incite evergreen connections.

“Folio automatically detects real estate transactions and creates a beautiful timeline for consumers, resulting in greater agent productivity and an elevated consumer experience,” IRE said.

“We are dedicated to equipping brokers and agents with the most advanced technology, enabling them to better serve consumers,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, in the release. “Our expanded partnership allows us to continue building a platform that not only modernizes operations but also drives productivity and growth across our network, ensuring that our agents are always at the forefront of the industry.”

