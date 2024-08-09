There is a good deal of feature overlap between the Lofty and Firepoint, with both providing the market website creation and content management, AI assistants and lead generation and oversight. However, Lofty ventures into transaction management, omnichannel lead-gen and as of recently, property management.

Real estate CRM company Firepoint has been acquired by Lofty.

An Aug. 7 press release announced the deal without detailing terms.

“Firepoint CEO Dave Crumby sought a top industry partner to help transition his customers to a new platform. Specifically, an innovative end-to-end platform, purpose-built for today’s real estate professionals,” the release stated.

There is a good deal of feature overlap between Lofty and Firepoint, with both providing the market website creation and content management, AI assistants and lead generation and oversight. However, Lofty ventures into transaction management, omnichannel lead-gen and as of recently, property management.

Joe Chen is Lofty’s CEO and said the deal was in part about continuing to make technology “a cornerstone” to agent and brokerage success.

“From our inception, we have been committed to both innovative technology and serving the needs of real estate professionals,” Chen said. “Relying on our platform, today’s hard-working agents are empowered to more easily overcome market challenges and effectively grow their business. We happily welcome Firepoint customers to our community.”

The release said that Firepoint customers will be immediately able to move accounts to Lofty at no additional cost.

“Our customers have always been our number one priority and as we close the chapter on Firepoint, we are confident the capable and dedicated team at Lofty will take good care of our agents,” said Dave Crumbly, Firepoint’s CEO, in the release. “We are grateful to the team for generously welcoming our agents into the Lofty family and keeping their needs top of mind.”

Lofty launched in 2016 primarily as a CRM, then known as Chime, offering an array of marketing tools, business acquisition features and other forms of transaction support. It made several strategic partnerships along the way to scale in areas where clients needed additional insight and continued to grow alongside its industry colleagues, like Lone Wolf, Inside Real Estate and Follow Up Boss. Initially targeting agents and individual brokerages, Lofty delivered an enterprise solution in 2022 to help stay in stride with the market.

It also has a customer-facing mobile application, Closely. The company is also the primary third-party technology partner of fast-growing Real.

Agent-created Firepoint was reviewed by Inman in 2019, earning four stars for its contemporary website designs and lead activity tracking, among other features.

In 2020, Firepoint merged with another CRM, Realvolve.

