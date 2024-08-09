There is a good deal of feature overlap between the Lofty and Firepoint, with both providing the market website creation and content management, AI assistants and lead generation and oversight. However, Lofty ventures into transaction management, omnichannel lead-gen and as of recently, property management.

Innovation is in our DNA at Inman — that’s why we’re excited about August’s Technology and Innovation Month. We’ll kick it off by celebrating the companies and individuals pushing the industry forward with an expanded slate of Inman Innovator Awards at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Then, we’ll continue to celebrate the brightest minds in real estate all month long.

Real estate CRM company Firepoint has been acquired by Lofty.

An Aug. 7 press release announced the deal without detailing terms.

“Firepoint CEO Dave Crumby sought a top industry partner to help transition his customers to a new platform. Specifically, an innovative end-to-end platform, purpose-built for today’s real estate professionals,” the release stated.

There is a good deal of feature overlap between Lofty and Firepoint, with both providing the market website creation and content management, AI assistants and lead generation and oversight. However, Lofty ventures into transaction management, omnichannel lead-gen and as of recently, property management.

Joe Chen is Lofty’s CEO and said the deal was in part about continuing to make technology “a cornerstone” to agent and brokerage success.

“From our inception, we have been committed to both innovative technology and serving the needs of real estate professionals,” Chen said. “Relying on our platform, today’s hard-working agents are empowered to more easily overcome market challenges and effectively grow their business. We happily welcome Firepoint customers to our community.”

The release said that Firepoint customers will be immediately able to move accounts to Lofty at no additional cost.

“Our customers have always been our number one priority and as we close the chapter on Firepoint, we are confident the capable and dedicated team at Lofty will take good care of our agents,” said Dave Crumbly, Firepoint’s CEO, in the release. “We are grateful to the team for generously welcoming our agents into the Lofty family and keeping their needs top of mind.”

Lofty launched in 2016 primarily as a CRM, then known as Chime, offering an array of marketing tools, business acquisition features and other forms of transaction support. It made several strategic partnerships along the way to scale in areas where clients needed additional insight and continued to grow alongside its industry colleagues, like Lone Wolf, Inside Real Estate and Follow Up Boss. Initially targeting agents and individual brokerages, Lofty delivered an enterprise solution in 2022 to help stay in stride with the market.

It also has a customer-facing mobile application, Closely. The company is also the primary third-party technology partner of fast-growing Real.

Agent-created Firepoint was reviewed by Inman in 2019, earning four stars for its contemporary website designs and lead activity tracking, among other features.

In 2020, Firepoint merged with another CRM, Realvolve.

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×