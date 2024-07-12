Ernad Mehinovic, RE/MAX Stratus’ broker-owner, believes the RE/MAX franchise will provide his new team the tools and resources to produce results.

Utah’s Stratus Real Estate Solutions , a 60-agent Salt Lake City team, is shifting to RE/MAX as RE/MAX Stratus, the real estate franchisor announced Tuesday.

RE/MAX Stratus will continue serving buyers and sellers in the Wasatch Front area, the franchise shared in a statement.

“I wanted to be with a leader in the industry, and that’s definitely RE/MAX,” Ernad Mehinovic, broker-owner of RE/MAX Stratus in a statement.

Mehinovic was first licensed as a real estate agent in 2007. From 2014 to 2020, he worked as a managing branch broker at Realty Path. Mehinovic believes the RE/MAX franchise will provide his new team with the tools and resources to produce results.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how the agents will benefit,” Mehinovic said. “Being with RE/MAX won’t just help them do more business but will help them conduct business in a better way.”

RE/MAX has raked in a few recognitions for its business practices in June 2024 alone.

For the fifth year in a row, RealTrends Verified named RE/MAX the top brand in 2024’s The Thousand rankings. Stephenie Flood and Debra Beagle were also named among Housing Wire’s 2024 Women of Influence.

In 2023, RealTrends Verified’s Billionaire’s Club list featured 24 RE/MAX offices that closed at least $1 billion in sales, with over $700 billion in total, according to a RE/MAX.

RE/MAX President Amy Lessinger credited that recognition to the agents’ ability to be proactive and make sales.