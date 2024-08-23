Blockchains founder Jeffrey Berns is the seller. The home is one of the priciest to sell on Lake Tahoe and features 150 feet of lake frontage as well as a boat lift and shared deep water pier.

A home on Lake Tahoe has become one of the most expensive to ever sell on the shores of the aquamarine oasis, at the price tag of $47.5 million.

The Nevada property was listed for $50 million in June; the seller is tech company Blockchains’ founder Jeffrey Berns, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Clif Chase of Chase International Luxury Real Estate represented the listing. The buyer was not immediately identified.

The 1.4-acre property has about 150 feet of lake frontage and several lake amenities, according to the listing description, including a boat lift, buoy and shared deep water pier. Those prime features likely contributed to the home not sitting on the market for long, according to Chase.

The four-bedroom house spans about 12,000 square feet and was renovated by Berns and his then-wife Mary Berns shortly after the couple purchased it in 2021 for $47.5 million.

The home is located on Lakeshore Boulevard in Incline Village | Ali Rivera Photography The property was recently renovated by the seller | Ali Rivera Photography Large windows offer views of Lake Tahoe | Ali Rivera Photography The kitchen | Ali Rivera Photography A pantry and kitchen prep area | Ali Rivera Photography One of the home's bedrooms | Ali Rivera Photography The living area | Ali Rivera Photography The home gym | Ali Rivera Photography The wine room | Ali Rivera Photography The home theater | Ali Rivera Photography The deep water pier | Ali Rivera Photography

“We redid everything,” Berns told The WSJ. “We changed all the fixtures, all the furniture, and then got divorced. So it’s a turnkey property.”

Berns owns an additional property on the lake and keeps a primary residence in Spring Valley, Nevada, which is about two miles outside of Las Vegas.

The tech entrepreneur founded Blockchains in 2014 and also became owner of the Las Vegas-based GenuBank about five years ago. GenuBank was previously known as Kirkwood Bank of Nevada.

Sales at this price point don’t happen often on the lake, making this a notable transaction. According to Chase, a home on Lake Tahoe sold for $48 million in 2013. Thunderbird Lodge, previously owned by San Francisco millionaire George Whittell Jr., also sold for $50 million in 1998.

Email Lillian Dickerson