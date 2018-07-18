San Francisco-based Compass continues to navigate to new markets, most recently heading due east from its headquarters to establish an office in Lake Tahoe.
- The Lake Tahoe market is largely driven by second-home owners from the Bay Area, many of who are already familiar with Compass, according to Team Blair Tahoe Broker and co-owner Nicole Blair.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
Join us throughout the day as we share what’s happening behind the scenes, on stage, and in the hallways at Inman Connect San Francisco.
Compass has publicly stated its goal is to achieve 20 percent of market share in the top 20 markets by 2020. Where and to whom will it turn next?
Compass opened its first office in Philadelphia last week with a team led by Kristin McFeely, a longtime leader at Philly Home Girls, a Coldwell Banker affiliate.
Compass is now claiming to be the top brokerage in the blistering hot real estate market of San Francisco in sales volume. The technology focused brokerage announced on Monday, the acquisition of the San Francisco-based Paragon Real Estate Group growing its Bay Area team to 500 agents representing more than $4.5 billion in sales volume last year.