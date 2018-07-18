Compass expands again, acquires 30-year-old Lake Tahoe brokerage

The fast-growing, agent-first tech model is testing the waters in the Tahoe market after acquiring indie brokerage Team Blair Tahoe Real Estate Group
by Staff Writer
Today 2:34 P.M.
  • The Lake Tahoe market is largely driven by second-home owners from the Bay Area, many of who are already familiar with Compass, according to Team Blair Tahoe Broker and co-owner Nicole Blair.

San Francisco-based Compass continues to navigate to new markets, most recently heading due east from its headquarters to establish an office in Lake Tahoe.

Article image credited to Photo by Artur Westergren on Unsplash