Getting ready to be coached isn’t just about wanting to change, coaches Melanie Klein and Emily Bossert write. It’s about being prepared to do the work it will take to change.

Real estate is a fast-paced, dynamic and ever-evolving industry. To be sustainable, successful and resilient requires personal and professional growth.

Ask most successful agents and you’ll discover that being coached is one of the ways they stay on top of their game in business and in life. Maybe you’re ready to hit your next level by signing up with your next coach, or perhaps you’re considering investing in coaching for the first time.

Whether you’ve participated in countless programs over the years or you’re a coaching newbie, before you sign up for coaching help, there’s one crucial question you need to ask: Am I truly coachable?

A desire to improve and grow does not automatically make you “coachable.” Being coachable requires a willingness to be open, vulnerable and ready to embrace change. If you’re not fully prepared to dive into the coaching process, you might find yourself resistant to the very guidance you’re seeking as well as wasting your time, money and energy.

To ensure that you’re ready to maximize your coaching experience, here are three essential questions to ask yourself before making the commitment.

Am I open to feedback and new perspectives?

Real estate professionals often pride themselves on their expertise and experience. But when you’re seeking growth, it’s important to recognize that your current knowledge may have limitations. Are you willing to listen to feedback that may challenge your existing beliefs or strategies?

A coach might suggest a new method that feels uncomfortable or counterintuitive. If you’re not open to trying this new approach or willing to get out of your comfort zone, you could miss out on an opportunity to significantly boost your sales and client satisfaction.

Self-Check: Reflect on how you typically respond when someone offers you constructive criticism or a new way of doing things. Do you embrace it, or do you find yourself getting defensive or dismissive?

Am I ready for change?

Coaching is about transformation. Are you prepared to embrace the changes that coaching may require? This means being flexible in your beliefs and open to new ways of thinking. If you believe that you are always right, and nobody else can guide you, then the coaching won’t work for you.

Self-Check: Ask yourself if you’re truly open to change, even if it challenges your current mindset. Being coachable means being ready for both positive and negative feedback and being willing to adjust your approach accordingly.

Am I goal-oriented?

You must have an idea of specific goals you want to achieve. A coach can help you ensure that you have identified the correct goals, prioritize them, and break them down into manageable subgoals. They can also help you develop a plan to achieve these goals within an agreed period and track your progress.

Self-Check: Consider whether you have clear goals in mind and if you’re open to refining them with your coach’s guidance. If you’re not clear on your goals, or if you’re not willing to work on defining them, coaching may not be as effective.

Am I willing to take action and implement changes?

Coaching isn’t just about gaining insights; it’s about taking action. Are you prepared to step out of your comfort zone and implement the changes your coach suggests?

Example: Let’s say your coach identifies that your time management skills are holding you back from closing more deals. They provide you with a structured daily routine to follow. If you’re resistant to changing your current habits, no matter how busy or chaotic your day feels, the coaching won’t yield the results you’re looking for.

Self-Check: Consider your history of making changes in your business or life. Are you someone who follows through on new strategies, or do you tend to revert to your old ways when things get tough? Most importantly, are you willing to follow through with the actions that will allow you to meet or surpass your goals and drive your results?

Being honest with yourself here is key to understanding your readiness for coaching.

Am I committed to the process, even when it gets uncomfortable?

The coaching journey can be transformative, but it can also be challenging. Growth often involves facing uncomfortable truths and working through difficult situations. Are you ready to commit to the process, even when it feels tough?

Example: During a coaching session, you might uncover a mindset block that’s been holding you back — like a fear of rejection that’s been preventing you from pursuing high-value clients. Addressing this fear might require you to dig deep and confront emotions you’d rather avoid. But doing so is necessary for your growth.

Self-Check: Ask yourself if you’re truly ready to engage with the process, even when it becomes emotionally or mentally taxing. Being coachable means you’re ready to commit and follow through consistently. Success in coaching often depends on your ability to persevere through challenging and confronting moments.

Am I ready to invest time and energy into my growth?

Coaching requires a significant investment of both time, energy and money. You must be ready to dedicate time for regular meetings with your coach and fulfill all the commitments made during these sessions. Additionally, consider the financial investment. An investment in coaching can go a long way in driving your growth, but you must be prepared to make this commitment.

Self-Check: Are you willing to prioritize your coaching sessions and allocate the necessary resources? If you’re not prepared to invest both time and money, you may not be ready for the coaching process.

Preparing yourself for a successful coaching experience

Before you sign up for a coach, it’s crucial to check in with yourself and honestly assess your readiness. By asking yourself if you’re open to feedback, willing to take action, and committed to the process, you can determine whether you’re truly coachable. This self-awareness not only increases your likelihood of showing up fully for the coaching experience but also boosts your chances of achieving—or even surpassing—the results and goals you desire.

Being coachable isn’t just about wanting change; it’s about being prepared to make it happen. If you can answer these questions with a resounding “yes,” you’re likely ready to embark on a coaching journey to transform your business and life in ways you never imagined.