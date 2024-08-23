The program features top agents and brokerage founders and will be available to both Side users and the broader real estate industry.

Real estate brokerage platform Side announced this week that it is launching a new coaching and training program that will be available to the entire industry.

The company calls the program PartnerUp. In a statement, the company described it as a “suite of professional development and income-generating programs.” Side President Steve Capezza added that “out of our community of extraordinary professionals, we have hand-selected a group of coaches who will deliver incredible value to the industry at large.”

The program will ultimately feature 10 different coaches. Five of those coaches — Anthony Marguleas, Brett Jennings, Danielle Lazier, Kelli Griggs and Zaid Hanna — will be available to any real estate industry member. The other five — Brian Tran, Ed Barreto, Guillean Arradaza, Mark Daya and Rica Ruiz — will only be available to Side users. All of the coaches are either founders or co-founders of real estate companies.

The program will be available beginning the week of Sept. 9. Prices vary depending on participant needs, but range from $496 to $4995. Discounts are available for Side members who sign up their teams.

PartnerUp launches during a period of intense change in the real estate industry. Among other things, higher mortgage rates over the last several years have slowed the market, creating greater demand for agents — such as those providing coaching services via PartnerUp — with a proven track record of closing deals in lean times.

Simultaneously a series of antitrust lawsuits have forced the real estate industry to adopt new rules governing the way agents get paid and do business. The rules went into effect less than a week ago, and many questions about their ramifications remain unanswered.

In its statement, Side suggested PartnerUp may help agents navigate times of uncertainty.

“PartnerUp Coaching makes it easier for those top-tier agents to share their secret sauce with a much wider audience,” Capezza said, “elevating the entire industry in the process.”

