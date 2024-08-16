Renovations don’t just apply to your home, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate president writes. They can also apply to your professiona and personal endeavors.

Growing up in the real estate industry, I’ve always viewed the world through the lens of “home.” My childhood home wasn’t just a place — it was where I learned about the business, strategized open houses with my mom who was a Realtor and celebrated my real estate successes once I ventured into the industry. Home served as both a hub and a haven, laying the foundation for my career.

The concept of home also beautifully parallels the idea of resilience. As the last two years have shown us in no uncertain terms, resiliency is a must in our ever-evolving business landscape.

Just as we renovate our homes to adapt and improve, we can draw parallels to evolving our businesses. Here are four key similarities:

Have a plan, but be prepared to change it

Home renovations often require flexibility. As I work on restoring a 100-year-old house, I’ve learned to adapt my original vision, consider alternative solutions and handle unexpected challenges. The same applies to your business plan.

Whether you’re a new real estate agent or an experienced professional, recognize that business plans are dynamic — they need constant adjustment. Adaptability ensures resilience.

Evaluate the structure; fortify the foundation

Sometimes a house’s bones are solid, but the attached elements need updating. In real estate, relationships matter most. Your expertise forms the weight-bearing walls of your business foundation. Clients trust you to guide them through significant financial and emotional transactions. Strengthen these bonds by maintaining transparent communication and frequent connections.

Sometimes you can’t DIY it, and that’s OK

Just as not all home improvements are DIY projects, some business challenges demand professional expertise. Recognize when to seek help — whether refining your marketing strategy, exploring new lead generation methods or embracing technology.

Lean on the resources and expertise from your brand, broker and fellow agents. In times of change, drawing on the strength and stability of your network can help guide you through turbulent times. Regardless of market conditions, tap into the broad array of resources available to you.

Your business is an investment. It grows over time

Renovating a house is an investment that takes time to yield returns. Similarly, as a real estate agent, you are your business. Investing in yourself is crucial for sustainable success. Enhance your skill set, stay informed about industry trends, and maintain a growth mindset.

Strategic decision-making, guided by continuous self-improvement, leads to greater returns. Adaptability and resilience remain your greatest assets.

Wishing you success in your personal and professional renovation projects!