You really never know how you’re doing until you ask for feedback. As a leader in the real estate industry, I’m always hyper-aware that our perception of our client service experience can only be verified by soliciting feedback — and in the right way. This applies to how agents assess their client experience and, also, how we assess our service to our agents.

However, asking for feedback in the right way matters if you want the information to be honest. We all know surveys are a useful tool for this process, but how else can you solicit feedback? Here are five ways to gather client feedback in a way that feels authentic and organic.

Communicate throughout the process

Here’s something I like to remind our agents: Feedback doesn’t (and shouldn’t) have to happen only at closing. In fact, you’re missing out on an opportunity to tailor your client’s experience along the way, which will hopefully lead to better results.

Take moments throughout the process to ask for feedback. This can be a quick text (Hi, I wanted to check in on your experience so far and see if I can make the process any better for you. Is there anything working or not working for you that you’d like to share?), a conversation after a property tour, a phone call or an automated survey.

Figure out what stages of the transaction journey make the most sense for you to get feedback at, and work those into your overall client experience strategy.

Make a moment right after closing

One of The Agency’s New York agents, John Antretter, recently shared how he strategically builds rapport with clients. One method that I thought was brilliant was inviting clients to a closing dinner. It’s mostly focused on celebrating his clients’ recent purchases or sales, but he also makes space for sharing his services moving forward and asking for candid feedback. This feels like an authentic, casual way to glean some important insights from your clients right when their experience is fresh.

Ask for story-focused feedback

Asking clients to describe their experiences in their own words often brings out authentic feedback that structured surveys might miss. At the end of the transaction, send a text or email asking your client to share a story or testimonial.

Whether through a dedicated section on your website, a newsletter or social media, these narratives can reveal valuable insights into what clients value most. If you plan to share it in any of these ways, remember to ask permission.

Host client appreciation events

Host client appreciation events, such as a casual open house or a community gathering, where clients can share their feedback in a relaxed, social setting. During these events, have informal conversations with attendees, asking about their recent experiences and suggestions for improvement. This face-to-face interaction fosters a sense of community and provides honest, spontaneous feedback.

Engage through social media

Use social media platforms to engage with clients and gather feedback in a more casual setting. Posting open-ended questions or polls on platforms like Instagram or Facebook can encourage clients to share their thoughts and experiences. This method allows clients to provide input at their own pace and in a comfortable environment. You can also share client testimonials, which may inspire other clients to share their own stories with you.

We all want to grow and improve our services — and getting feedback is the first step in doing that. Be proactive, create safe opportunities and be consistent in your efforts to solicit feedback. From there, take the insights you find and make changes in your service and offerings to meet the needs of every future client in the most effective way possible.