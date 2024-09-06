Clark Halstead, a two-time brokerage founder, died on Aug. 22 at the age of 83.

The industry veteran co-founded the Manhattan division of Sotheby’s International Realty with Edward Lee Cave in 1976. Eight years later, he co-founded Halstead Property with Diane Ramirez, who was president, CEO and chairman of the brokerage.

“Clark was the ultimate real estate professional — someone I idolized, and I know a number of other people saw in the same light,” Chris Halstead, executive sales director for Brown Harris Stevens Connecticut and Clark’s nephew, told Inman in an email. “He was incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to share in that. Community was everything to him, and he created a business that people loved to work for. He’s left a wonderful legacy, and the business is better to have had him.”

According to BHS controller Al Hughes, Halstead sketched out the idea for Halstead Property on the back of a napkin and then pitched it to an investment group over lunch, the controller elaborated in a BHS blog post.

After Halstead’s passing, the firm, which acquired Halstead in 2020, compiled tributes from BHS agents and leaders, as well as former leaders at Halstead, to honor his legacy.

Around 2004, Halstead and Ramirez sold Halstead Property to Terra Holdings, BHS’ parent company. At that point, Halstead stepped down from daily operations at the firm, but remained chairman emeritus and served in an advisory role. Ramirez continued to head the firm until BHS absorbed the company in 2020.

Halstead was also heavily involved in the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), where he helped launch its residential division and served as governor on the board of governors.

Ramirez called him a “legend and trailblazer” for the residential real estate industry.

“His illustrious career was renowned and he helped to bring us into the 21st century through his sales and marketing acumen,” she continued in BHS’ blog post. “His gentlemanly charm was felt by all. He will forever remain in my heart with true affection and gratitude.”

Halstead hosted a weekly radio show, Halstead’s Real Estate Review, on WQXR for 11 years. He also made television appearances on shows like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and Good Day New York.

One of Halstead’s more flashy marketing techniques that people still ask about today, according to his nephew, was a fleet of tricked out, branded London taxis, which featured TVs, wet bars, and later on, computers, in which he would drive clients around the city.

“There are still people to this day who ask me if we have the taxis,” Chris Halstead told The Real Deal. “I think there is actually one in a barn somewhere in the Hamptons, or so I’m told.”

BHS CEO Bess Freedman called Halstead “remarkable” with a career “marked by excellence, innovation and a genuine passion” for real estate.

“Many at our company had the privilege of working with him and were deeply impacted by his leadership and vision,” Freedman continued in the firm’s blog post. “Even for those who didn’t work with him directly, his contributions and the respect he garnered speak volumes. His legacy will continue to inspire us, and our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him.”

Halstead’s longtime partners both succumbed to cancer before his own passing — his wife, Carol, died in 2002 and his 20-year partner Mindy Papp passed away earlier this year.

He is survived by daughters Heather Gustafson and Hilary O’Keefe, son-in-laws Marc Gustafson and John O’Keefe, and grandchildren William, Winston, Oakley and Olivia.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×