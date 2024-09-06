Clark Halstead, a two-time brokerage founder, died on Aug. 22 at the age of 83.

The industry veteran co-founded the Manhattan division of Sotheby’s International Realty with Edward Lee Cave in 1976. Eight years later, he co-founded Halstead Property with Diane Ramirez, who was president, CEO and chairman of the brokerage.

“Clark was the ultimate real estate professional — someone I idolized, and I know a number of other people saw in the same light,” Chris Halstead, executive sales director for Brown Harris Stevens Connecticut and Clark’s nephew, told Inman in an email. “He was incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to share in that. Community was everything to him, and he created a business that people loved to work for. He’s left a wonderful legacy, and the business is better to have had him.”

According to BHS controller Al Hughes, Halstead sketched out the idea for Halstead Property on the back of a napkin and then pitched it to an investment group over lunch, the controller elaborated in a BHS blog post.

After Halstead’s passing, the firm, which acquired Halstead in 2020, compiled tributes from BHS agents and leaders, as well as former leaders at Halstead, to honor his legacy.

Around 2004, Halstead and Ramirez sold Halstead Property to Terra Holdings, BHS’ parent company. At that point, Halstead stepped down from daily operations at the firm, but remained chairman emeritus and served in an advisory role. Ramirez continued to head the firm until BHS absorbed the company in 2020.

Halstead was also heavily involved in the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), where he helped launch its residential division and served as governor on the board of governors.

Ramirez called him a “legend and trailblazer” for the residential real estate industry.

“His illustrious career was renowned and he helped to bring us into the 21st century through his sales and marketing acumen,” she continued in BHS’ blog post. “His gentlemanly charm was felt by all. He will forever remain in my heart with true affection and gratitude.”

Halstead hosted a weekly radio show, Halstead’s Real Estate Review, on WQXR for 11 years. He also made television appearances on shows like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and Good Day New York.

One of Halstead’s more flashy marketing techniques that people still ask about today, according to his nephew, was a fleet of tricked out, branded London taxis, which featured TVs, wet bars, and later on, computers, in which he would drive clients around the city.

“There are still people to this day who ask me if we have the taxis,” Chris Halstead told The Real Deal. “I think there is actually one in a barn somewhere in the Hamptons, or so I’m told.”

BHS CEO Bess Freedman called Halstead “remarkable” with a career “marked by excellence, innovation and a genuine passion” for real estate.

“Many at our company had the privilege of working with him and were deeply impacted by his leadership and vision,” Freedman continued in the firm’s blog post. “Even for those who didn’t work with him directly, his contributions and the respect he garnered speak volumes. His legacy will continue to inspire us, and our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him.”

Halstead’s longtime partners both succumbed to cancer before his own passing — his wife, Carol, died in 2002 and his 20-year partner Mindy Papp passed away earlier this year.

He is survived by daughters Heather Gustafson and Hilary O’Keefe, son-in-laws Marc Gustafson and John O’Keefe, and grandchildren William, Winston, Oakley and Olivia.

