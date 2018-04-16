Halstead unveils corporate rebrand costing 'in the millions'

New York City-based real estate company Halstead Property today unveiled a wide-ranging corporate rebrand for the first time since 2006 involving a new aesthetic, name tweak and tagline that applies to everything from the firm’s storefronts and website all the way down to its cocktail napkins.
Power up your Indie Brokerage
Don't miss our Indie Broker Summit SF, July 17, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
Halstead Property, a real estate brokerage firm in Manhattan, came up with a way to introduce two new tech tools to 1,000 agents at the same time: a video broadcast. The unconventional approach was well-received and most importantly, got agents listening.
The average price for a Manhattan apartment pushed 18 percent up through the third quarter to $2,044,287, according to a new Halstead Property Report, which also revealed average price for condos in Manhattan toppled $3 million.