Halstead unveils corporate rebrand costing 'in the millions'

For the first time since 2006, growing NYC-based independent brokerage is changing its look and tagline
by Staff Writer
Today 2:01 P.M.

New York City-based real estate company Halstead Property today unveiled a wide-ranging corporate rebrand for the first time since 2006 involving a new aesthetic, name tweak and tagline that applies to everything from the firm’s storefronts and website all the way down to its cocktail napkins. 