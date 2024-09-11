Led by luxury experts Hans Veenhuijsen and Olga García Hernández, the new office opens as more luxury buyers have shown interest in the city’s market and as home prices have steadily grown in response to a strong economy and foreign investment.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Christie’s International Real Estate has entered Spain’s capital with a new affiliate, Christie’s International Real Estate Madrid, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The move comes as more luxury buyers have shown interest in the city’s real estate market, the firm said, and as home prices have steadily grown in response to a strong economy, labor market and foreign investment.

CEO and owner Hans Veenhuijsen and Managing Director and partner Olga García Hernández are leading the new office.

“Madrid’s luxury real estate market is extremely well-positioned for continued growth, driven by a mix of economic, demographic and professional factors, making this the right time to enter this market,” Veenhuijsen said in a statement.

“The worldwide brand recognition and broad global network that Christie’s International Real Estate provides, along with our exclusive product offerings, will enable our firm to establish a prominent position in this marketplace in a short timeframe.”

Veenhuijsen is also owner of Christie’s International Real Estate Costa del Sol, located in Marbella and Málaga. García Hernández has been working in Madrid’s luxury market for more than two decades and founded a boutique relocation firm with locations in Madrid and Paris. She is also currently on the Board of Directors of Women in Real Estate Spain (WIRES).

“Having been part of Madrid’s real estate industry for many years, I believe many of our luxury buyers and sellers are seeking a level of service that only Christie’s International Real Estate can provide,” García Hernández said in a statement. “Our firm’s unmatched exclusivity and sophisticated client experience will raise the bar for luxury real estate in Madrid, one of the most dynamic and sought-after cities in Europe.”

Madrid is the second-largest city in the European Union and features high-end neighborhoods, like Castellana and Recoletos that can command prices averaging between €8,000 per square meter and €20,000 per square meter, respectively.

While noting Madrid’s growing popularity among high-net-worths, Christie’s International Real Estate’s head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, Helena Moyas de Forton, said that Veenhuijsen and García Hernández were just the right people to lead the new office.

“These buyers and sellers expect impeccable service and discretion, which is exactly what Hans and Olga bring to Christie’s International Real Estate Madrid,” Moyas de Forton said in a statement. “These two leaders are intimately familiar with the dynamics of Madrid’s luxury real estate market and the importance of personalized service, and we look forward to sharing their success as they bring Christie’s International Real Estate Madrid to the market.”

The new office, which is opening this month, is located at No. 12 Núñez de Balboa Street in Recoletos. The affiliate will focus primarily on luxury properties in some of the city’s most elite neighborhoods, including Salamanca, Retiro, Chamberí, Chamartín and Justicia.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson