Discover the key principles of business ethics in real estate for 2024 with Chris Pollinger. Learn how integrity, transparency and ethical decision-making can elevate your career and build lasting client relationships.

September means Back to Basics here at Inman. As real estate navigates the post-settlement era with new commission rules, real estate professionals from across the country will share what’s working for them, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally.

In 2024, business ethics in real estate isn’t just a buzzword — it’s the foundation of a successful business. With the world evolving at breakneck speed, the principles of integrity, transparency, and respect are more critical than ever. Here’s how to navigate the ethical minefield and come out not just unscathed, but triumphant.

Integrity in client relationships: The non-negotiable

Integrity isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. In real estate, trust is everything. It’s what gets you the client, what keeps them coming back, and what makes them recommend you to their network. You’re not just selling properties; you’re selling trust. And trust is built on honesty and transparency.

In 2024, clients are more informed and discerning than ever before. They can smell dishonesty from a mile away. Mislead them once, and you’ve lost them forever. The best way to build a long-term relationship with your clients is by being upfront, even when it’s uncomfortable. Whether it’s disclosing potential issues or admitting a mistake, integrity is what separates professionals from amateurs.

Ethical decision-making: The compass in the storm

Navigating real estate requires more than just a knowledge of the law. It requires a strong ethical compass. The law might tell you what you can do, but ethics tell you what you should do. These aren’t always the same thing.

In 2024, the best real estate professionals are those who understand that their reputation is worth more than any single transaction or representing a single client. Developing a strong ethical foundation helps you make decisions that are not just legally compliant but morally sound. Remember, ethical dilemmas aren’t obstacles—they’re opportunities to prove your integrity.

Fair dealing and negotiation: More than just winning

Negotiation in real estate isn’t about bulldozing your way to victory. Sure, closing the deal is important, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of fairness and respect. Ethical negotiations are about ensuring that all parties walk away feeling valued and respected. This approach builds a positive reputation and fosters long-term success.

As the recent NAR legal issues have proven, we as an industry have protected the mediocre and incompetent for far too long. In 2024, the world is too transparent for shady characters to go unnoticed. The internet has made it easier than ever for clients and colleagues to share their experiences. A reputation for fairness can be your greatest asset, while a reputation for ruthless negotiation tactics can be your downfall. Remember, in real estate, you’re playing the long game.

Transparency in marketing and advertising: The truth sells

In an era where misinformation and disinformation run rampant, transparency in marketing and advertising isn’t just ethical—it’s essential. Misleading copy or doctored photos might get you more leads, but they can also land you in hot water, legally and reputationally.

In 2024, clients demand and deserve the truth. Your listings should reflect reality, not fantasy. Be clear about what you’re offering, and don’t hide behind vague, AI-generated language or Photoshopped photos. Clients will respect you more for it, and your credibility will soar.

Confidentiality and privacy: Guarding what’s sacred

In real estate, confidentiality and discretion isn’t just a courtesy; it’s a cornerstone of professional ethics. Your clients trust you with some of their most sensitive information, from financial details to personal preferences. In 2024, safeguarding this information is more critical than ever.

Make it a point to educate yourself and your team on the latest in data protection. Use secure communication channels, keep your digital security up to date, and never share client information without explicit permission. In real estate, trust is currency, and nothing erodes trust faster than a breach of confidentiality.

Avoiding conflicts of interest: Walking the tightrope

Conflicts of interest are everywhere in real estate. Whether it’s representing both sides of a transaction or putting undue priority on your personal stake in the deal, these situations are ethical landmines. The key is to recognize these conflicts before they explode.

In 2024, transparency is your best defense. If you find yourself in a potential conflict of interest, disclose it to all parties involved. Make sure they understand your position and give them the choice to proceed or not. By managing conflicts of interest proactively, you not only protect your reputation but also demonstrate your commitment to ethical business practices.

Professionalism in communication: Words matter

Communication is the lifeblood of real estate. Whether you’re dealing with clients, colleagues, or competitors, how you communicate speaks volumes about your professionalism. In 2024, clear, honest, and respectful communication is non-negotiable.

Miscommunication can lead to ethical dilemmas, misunderstandings, and damaged relationships. Be concise, be clear, and above all, be respectful. Your words are your tools—use them wisely.

Responsibility to the community: Beyond the transaction

Real estate professionals don’t just serve clients; they serve communities. Your ethical responsibilities extend beyond individual transactions to how you impact the neighborhoods where you work. In 2024, responsible development and community engagement aren’t just buzzwords—they’re ethical imperatives.

Whether it’s advocating for raising community standards or contributing to local causes, your role as a real estate professional comes with a responsibility to the broader community. It’s not just about making a profit; it’s about making a difference.

In 2024, business ethics in real estate isn’t optional — it’s the price of admission. From integrity in client relationships to responsibility to the community, ethical practices are the foundation of long-term success. As the industry continues to evolve, those who prioritize ethics will not only survive but thrive. So, ask yourself: Are you ready to lead with integrity, or are you content to follow the herd? The choice, as always, is yours.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the strategic advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about their consulting, coaching and advisory programs at RELuxeLeaders.com