Led and owned by Frank DeRonja, Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate brings 36 agents and several professional staff to the Corcoran brand.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The Corcoran Group has welcomed its first-ever affiliate to Raleigh, North Carolina, Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate, the firm informed Inman.

The firm is led and owned by Frank DeRonja, and with its affiliation, adds 36 agents and several professional staff members to the brand.

“I am excited to announce Corcoran’s newest affiliate in North Carolina, marking another milestone in our strategic growth,” said Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman. “As the Corcoran brand enters the dynamic Raleigh market, I look forward to seeing Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate build on their remarkable achievements while continuing to deliver the exceptional client service they are known for.”

The firm’s precursor, DeRonja Real Estate, was founded by DeRonja at the end of 2010. About seven years later, after the firm established itself in the market, industry veteran Amy Butler joined the company to serve as managing broker.

“I am honored for DeRonja Real Estate to be affiliating with Corcoran, one of the finest real estate companies in the world,” DeRonja said in a statement. “The beautiful and iconic Corcoran branding, paired with the marketing systems, seamless technology suite and incredible network, is an ideal fit for our firm, aiding our agents to deliver an even higher level of care and support for both our new and repeat clients.”

Raleigh is one of three North Carolina cities that make up the “Research Triangle,” which is completed by Durham and Chapel Hill. Each city is home to a major university — North Carolina State, Duke and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — and as such, attracts top talent to the area, particularly in technology, banking, gaming, pharmaceutical and insurance industries.

Raleigh’s housing options range from modern condos downtown to older homes in historic neighborhoods and luxury homes on sweeping estates.

“Frank, Amy and the entire DeRonja Real Estate team have become locally renowned for their collaborative spirit and supportive environment, which is exactly what we look for when establishing a new Corcoran affiliate,” said Stephanie Anton, president of the Corcoran Affiliate Network. “Now supported by Corcoran’s stellar marketing, innovative tools and international network, I am confident that Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate will only see further success in their marketplace.”

The new affiliate’s office is centrally located at 911 North West Street, Suite 203, in Raleigh.

The Corcoran Affiliate Network most recently welcomed new affiliates in Boston, Massachusetts, and Portland, Oregon.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson