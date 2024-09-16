The super-narrow house in Boston’s North End has long been associated with lore of two brothers fighting over property rights around the Civil War, but newly scrutinized archival documents shows that the tall tale may be erroneous.

A long-perpetuated legend about a Civil War-era sibling rivalry over land claims in Boston may just be a bunch of old yarn.

For decades, people have thought that the city’s famous “Skinny House” at 44 Hull Street, the narrowest home in the entire city, was constructed out of spite. The 10-foot-wide home, according to lore, was built after a man who took advantage of his brother’s absence from town while fighting in the Civil War claimed for his own most of a parcel of land — which the two were supposed to share equally — and built a house that took up most of the property.

As an act of revenge, the returned soldier built the Skinny House right next to his brother’s home, in an attempt to block any sunlight that the house might receive, according to the tale.

A sign on the front of the house, referencing the old lore told about it | Zilllow The narrow home has four stories | Zillow The home spans about 1,165 square feet | Zillow The home's kitchen | Zillow At its narrowest, the home is 9.25 feet wide | Zillow

But after a closer examination of primary source materials, it appears that there likely was no land dispute to begin with, Business Insider reported.

A Boston Globe article from the 1920s that referenced the home as a “Spite House” actually claimed the home was built as a result of a land dispute during the American Revolution between residents on opposite sides of the conflict. However, that story also points to a map that the Bostonian Society possesses that shows the property was likely not built until after 1874, well after both the American Revolution and the Civil War.

A map of the area from 1852 located at the Boston Pubic Library shows empty plots of land at 44, 46 and 48 Hull Street, but a newer map from 1874 shows four properties in the same area owned by Thomas Caswell, according to Business Insider.

A third map from 1888 located in the Harvard Library indicates that the owner of 46 Hull Street divided the home sometime between 1875 and 1888, creating space for the so-called “Spite House.” Furthermore, a photo dating back to about 1875 from the Boston Public Library shows a property with exterior features that match those currently on the “Skinny House,” including window overhands and siding.

That photo also suggests that the slender house was likely built at the same time as neighboring homes, which all appear to be constructed out of wood before being switched over to brick at some point afterwards.

The “Skinny House,” which spans about 1,165 square feet, last sold for $1.25 million in 2021, according to Zillow.

Although at its widest point, the home is about 10 feet wide, the rear of the house spans only 9.25 feet wide. The home is four stories tall and has four oversized windows facing the street. The entrance is located down an alleyway on the side of the house.

The house also features a full basement, gardens and a private roof deck with harbor and city views, according to an old listing description.

