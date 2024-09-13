After upgrading to a larger home in Southampton last year, the “RHONY” alum is selling the Bridgehampton property that she has owned since 2013.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has decided to part ways with her longtime Bridgehampton home and is asking $5.995 million for the estate, according to Robb Report.

The property includes a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,500-square-foot main house and a 600-square-foot guest cottage on three-quarters of an acre set against 40 acres of open fields. The grounds also feature a heated gunite pool, outdoor kitchen and a pool house with half bath.

Frankel bought the home in 2013 for $2 million and combined the estate with a smaller adjacent property that she acquired for $650,000.

The listing is being represented by Noble Black and Erica Grossman of Douglas Elliman.

Since purchasing it, Frankel has conducted a series of renovations on the home, upgrading a sunroom with vaulted ceiling, the chef’s kitchen and the living room. The estate was one of the first major purchases made by the entrepreneur after selling her Skinnygirl cocktail brand to Fortune Brands’ Beam Global in 2011 for about $100 million, Behind the Hedges reported at the time.

The shingle-clad main house boasts custom millwork in the kitchen, a dining area that overlooks a bluestone patio and a living room featuring a fireplace with a brick surround.

The primary bedroom suite features high ceilings, a spa-like bath with soaking tub, and a private sun porch. The home also includes a detached one-car garage.

Frankel bought a larger Southampton home on Shinnecock Bay last year for $5.45 million, according to Behind the Hedges. A path from the home leads directly to a private beach where Frankel can get her paddleboarding on, one of the Skinnygirl founder’s known favorite pastimes. The 3,500-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

In addition to her homes in the Hamptons, Frankel also has a primary residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, and pied-á-terres in Manhattan and South Florida.

Douglas Elliman
