Katherine Bell and Maddy Petrini are bringing their Bell and Petrini team to Coldwell Banker’s Back Bay office. The team has done $47 million in sales this year, according to the brokerage.

Commission lawsuits and new industry rules may be dominating headlines, but that doesn’t mean the battle for top talent is over. Case in point: Coldwell Banker this week announced that it just recruited a Boston duo away from rival Compass.

Katherine Bell

The duo includes Katherine Bell and Maddy Petrini, according to a statement from Coldwell Banker, who lead the Bell Petrini Group. At Coldwell Banker, Bell and Petrini will be based in the company’s Back Bay office and will bring with them three additional team members.

In the statement, Bell pointed to Coldwell Banker’s “reputation and recognition” as reasons for joining the company.

“I’m excited to continue expanding our reach in Greater Boston utilizing the numerous resources that Coldwell Banker Realty offers,” she added.

Petrini said in the statement that she is looking forward to “experiencing the incredible office culture” Coldwell Banker provides.

Madeline Petrini

“The in-office support is unlike any other brokerage, and I’m excited to leverage their innovative tools to better serve my clients,” she continued.

Coldwell Banker’s statement goes on to note that the Bell Petrini Group has closed $47 million in sales so far this year. Bell and Petrini individually have each done more than $100 million in sales over the course of their careers, the statement adds.

Bell and Petrini’s move to Coldwell Banker comes as brokerages compete intensely for top talent. That competition was intensified thanks to a slower market over the last several years, which increased demand for agents with a proven track record of closing deals in leaner times.

Coldwell Banker has been a key player in this talent competition, as have other companies such as Compass, eXp Realty, and others. And though new rules stemming from the National Association of Realtors’ antitrust commission settlement have dominated headlines lately, Coldwell Banker’s announcement about Bell and Petrini shows that competition among brokerages is alive and well.

Pauline Bennett

For its part, Coldwell Banker expressed excitement about the new hires.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bell Petrini Group to Coldwell Banker Realty,” Pauline Bennett, the company’s Northeast regional president, said in the statement. “Their professionalism, expertise and enthusiasm allow them to serve as trusted resources to our clients. They will undoubtedly further strengthen our presence in Boston.”

