Christine Jacobson has joined Realtor.com as senior vice president of B2B marketing. In her new role, Jacobson will expand the portal’s B2B offerings in a bid to help agents grow their business.

NextHome co-founder Christine Jacobson has joined Realtor.com as its senior vice president of business-to-business marketing, according to a LinkedIn announcement from the portal.

“We’re excited to welcome Christine Jacobson to the Realtor.com family as our new SVP of B2B Marketing!” the post read. “Christine brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, real estate, and creative branding, with a strong background in business strategy and product technology.”

“As the co-founder of Rayse, an innovative app that guides agents and clients through the homebuying journey, and with leadership roles at companies like NextHome and OJO Labs, Christine has consistently driven success and innovation,” it added. “Please join us in welcoming Christine to our team!”

Jacobson started her career as a Realtor Associate at Pacific Union International, where she closed $50 million in sales volume during her first five years with the company. She then served as the regional co-director for Pacific Union International’s San Francisco operations, until she left in 2011 to become the vice president of marketing for Realty World Northern California and Nevada.

In 2014, Jacobson became the co-founder of NextHome, a California-based franchisor with more than 600 franchises across the US. During her first three years with the company, Jacobson crafted NextHome’s marketing strategy, facilitated the franchisor’s acquisition of Realty World Northern California and Nevada, and helped the company grow to $3 billion in sales volume.

After moving to an advisory role for NextHome in 2017, Jacobson took her marketing expertise to Austin-based OJO Labs as the head of marketing. During her tenure, OJO Labs won more than 40 marketing and public relations awards, raised $62.5 million in Series D funding, and acquired home search site Movoto.

Jacobson struck out on her own once again in 2020, co-founding two companies — consulting group Life Cycle Life Client Consulting and transaction management platform Rayse.

In a LinkedIn post, Jacobson said she was excited to join Realtor.com, noting the portal has proven itself as an industry partner and champion for agents and Realtors.

“Realtor.com is the industry’s partner for success and has stood by us through all seasons and storms,” she said. “Have they gotten it right every time, no. Have they gotten it right many times, yes. Have they continued to pivot and push towards innovating for and with us, YES!”

“I just started this role, and while I have so much to dive into still, there are some early standouts and observations in my first few days, among the most important — the teams and people at Realtor.com today are passionate about our business and determined to be the number one partner in enabling and elevating our professionals,” she added. “We have a lot of work to do in this time of progress. We are going to challenge and elevate ourselves and those with us. We will change forward, and show our partners, our customers, our industry how we stand for the dedication, value and commitment you bring to our profession everyday.”

