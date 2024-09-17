After 12 years on the market, Jordan’s Highland Park mansion is finally in contingency following price cuts totaling nearly $15 million. In the end, the final list price clocked in at $14.855 million.

After 12 years on the market, Michael Jordan’s $14.8 million mansion in northern Chicago has scored a potential buyer, NBC Chicago reported Tuesday.

The Highland Park property is currently listed as “contingent,” meaning the buyer and seller have agreed on an offer, and the home is under contract, pending certain conditions being met.

Details about the offer have not been disclosed by the listing agent, Katherine Malkin of Compass, or the listing itself.

Game room | Compass

Originally listed by the former Chicago Bulls star for $29 million in 2012, the 32,683-square-foot mansion saw its price drop to $14.855 million after failed attempts of investors and organizations to acquire the property, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Interestingly, the digits of the final listing price — 1-4-8-5-5 — add up to Jordan’s iconic jersey number 23.

Built by Jordan in 1994, the home features nine bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, and custom spaces and details like an iron gate with the number 23, a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, a circular infinity pool and a trophy room.

According to CBS News, Jordan’s former neighbor, businessman Lou Weisbach, explained the purpose of the “23” on the gate to WBBM Newsradio after the property was first listed.

“It wasn’t to show off that he was Michael Jordan,” Weisbach said, “but so that people wouldn’t beat down his fence and his gate, trying to meet him and see him. They could take photographs in front of his property and prove to people that they were.”

The new owner of the estate can anticipate a monthly mortgage payment of approximately $85,000 and access to Jordan’s signature touches.

