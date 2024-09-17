September means Back to Basics here at Inman. As real estate navigates the post-settlement era with new commission rules, real estate professionals from across the country will share what’s working for them, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally.

With real estate commissions under more scrutiny than ever, agents must prove their worth in every deal. In today’s market, simply showing homes isn’t enough. Buyers and sellers are looking for more, especially regarding safety, and that’s where apps such as CertifID, Property Shield, and Tether RE come in.

By using these tools, agents can protect their clients from growing threats like wire fraud and protect themselves from personal safety risks, while also showcasing their value as trusted professionals.

As commissions tighten, agents who can provide that extra layer of security and peace of mind will stand out, build stronger client relationships and prove they’re worth every penny.

Below are my expert recommendations for agents to add to their safety and security toolboxes to build their value, work safely, and protect the consumer by being the agent who “leads with safety.”

1. CertifID

What it does

CertifID is a technology platform that verifies identity and detects fraud in real estate transactions, protecting funds during the transaction process.

How it protects agents

CertifID safeguards agents by verifying clients’ identities, preventing them from becoming victims of wire fraud, and ensuring that all funds in a transaction are securely transferred.

The CertifID software platform verifies identity and detects fraud in a real estate transaction. The company has protected over $300 billion in funds, and backs all wire transfers verified by the software with direct insurance.

How it protects consumers

Consumers’ funds are insured and verified during real estate transactions, which eliminates the risk of wire fraud and gives buyers and sellers peace of mind.

CertifID has also partnered with federal law enforcement to recover $60 million in stolen funds for businesses and consumers. This step allows consumers to close the transaction and purchase the property successfully.

How agents can use it to show value and grow their business

Agents can demonstrate their commitment to security by using CertifID and educating clients on the risks of wire fraud. During the seller listing presentation and the buyer consultation, agents highlighting secure systems build trust, strengthen relationships and differentiate them from competitors.

Tyler Adams, CEO and co-founder of CertifID, warns, “Wire fraud in real estate transactions has increased 50x in the last decade. Real estate agents and brokers are critical to protecting homebuyers and sellers. Fifty-one percent of all consumers go into the closing process not aware or only somewhat aware of wire fraud. And 2 in 3 of them are looking to their real estate professionals to educate them. Real estate agents and brokers should reach out to their title agency to leverage CertifID to verify the identity of new clients, and ensure the safety of your buyers’ cash to close funds and sellers’ net proceeds.”

2. Forewarn

What it does

Forewarn is a safety app that verifies identity, checks criminal histories and validates information about prospects using just a phone number.

How it protects agents

By using Forewarn, agents can assess the safety of a prospect before meeting, ensuring they are not walking into a risky situation with a client who has a concerning background.

Forewarn can also help agents better protect themselves as well as their customers by equipping agents to quickly and easily verify the identity of their prospects.

How it protects consumers

Consumers benefit from working with an agent who uses Forewarn by knowing that the agent has taken steps to ensure the safety and legitimacy of the transaction and prevent fraudulent activities such as land scams.

How agents can use it to show value and grow their business

Agents can promote their use of Forewarn to show they are committed to protecting themselves and their clients. Advising new sellers that the potential buyers they bring through the home have been screened offers peace of mind and builds trust. It also increases consumer confidence in working with a safety-conscious professional, leading to more referrals and repeat business.

“Homeowners can have greater peace of mind knowing that they are working with a real estate professional that is using powerful technology in Forewarn to better protect their home and their family, as well as their transaction,” advises Josh Tilleson, vice president of sales for Forewarn.

3. Tether RE

What it does

Tether RE is a real estate agent safety platform that includes features such as 24/7 safety monitoring, an SOS/panic button, automatic proximity safety timers, and impact/struggle detection.

How it protects agents

Tether RE provides real-time monitoring and alerts to help agents in dangerous situations, ensuring that help is dispatched if an emergency occurs during showings or transactions. It also combines state-of-the-art safety features with productivity tools as a bonus.

It helps agents stay productive while adding valuable buyer features that will enhance the buyer’s experience, and it offers turn-by-turn navigation, automatic mileage and expense tracking, and personalized agent branding.

How it protects consumers

When agents use Tether RE, consumers benefit from knowing their real estate professional is protected, which creates a safer environment for all parties involved in a transaction.

How agents can use it to show value and grow their business

Agents can highlight the use of Tether RE as a proactive safety measure and demonstrate that they prioritize safety for themselves and their clients. This can enhance their reputation as trustworthy professionals who go the extra mile to ensure a secure transaction process.

Tether RE recently won the sixth annual Pitch Battle at the National Association of Realtors’ 2024 Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit in Chicago.

“With LIVE 24/7 safety monitoring with EMS dispatching capabilities, an SOS/panic button, automatic proximity safety timers, and an impact/struggle detection, Tether RE protects agents at every transaction stage and ensures they make it home,” Vanessa Martin, co-founder and director of public relations at Tether RE, said.

4. Earnnest

What it does

Earnnest is a digital payment platform that allows for secure and fully digital fund transfers in real estate transactions.

How it protects agents

Earnnest eliminates the need for checks and wires, which reduces the risk of fraud and ensures that agents don’t have to handle sensitive financial documents that could lead to liability by removing the risk of wire fraud.

How it protects consumers

Consumers are able to close transactions successfully because funds are transferred securely, protecting them against check and wire fraud. This adds a layer of financial safety and reduces transaction risk.

How agents can use it to show value and grow their business

By using Earnnest, agents can assure clients that they use modern, secure payment methods. This shows agents are forward-thinking and prioritizing the protection of their clients’ assets, which can boost credibility and trust, leading to increased client loyalty.

Explaining the expansion of services and financial protections, “We started with earnest money deposits and our closed network of verified escrow accounts and now move money for any payment occasion in the real estate industry,” said George Clements, co-founder of Earnnest.

5. SentriKey Real Estate app (SentriLock)

What it does

SentriKey Real Estate app includes an agent safety feature that lets agents set safety check-in timers before showings, with alerts sent to emergency contacts if they fail to check in.

How it protects agents

This tool provides agents with an extra layer of protection during showings, which ensures that someone is notified if they don’t check in within the set time frame, potentially preventing harm in dangerous situations.

How it protects consumers

Consumers are reassured knowing that the agent they are working with has safety measures in place, contributing to a more secure and trustworthy environment for both the agent and the client.

How agents can use it to show value and grow their business

Agents can emphasize their use of SentriKey as a safety precaution, showing that they take their job and safety seriously. During the seller listing appointment, agents can mention that there is a record of who has shown their property, thereby demonstrating how they value the protection of sellers.

By communicating this to clients, agents enhance their professional image and position themselves as careful, reliable real estate partners, which can help them stand out and attract more clients.

SentriLock’s Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Sims explains, “The Agent Safety feature is important because real estate agents often work alone, sometimes in unfamiliar locations or with clients they’ve just met. This feature provides an extra layer of protection by allowing agents to check in during showings and alerting their emergency contact if they fail to do so. It enhances agent personal security, reduces risks, and gives peace of mind to both agents and their families, ensuring that safety concerns don’t hinder their ability to focus on their work.”

6. Property Shield

What it does

Property Shield is a cybersecurity platform designed to protect the real estate sector from scams, illegal occupancy, unauthorized MLS data use, and brand impersonations. It reduces squatters and evictions, lowers vacancy rates and sales cycles, increases brand reputation, and saves your organization time and money

How it protects agents

PropertyShield is a cybersecurity powerhouse dedicated to safeguarding the real estate sector as the ultimate defense against scams, brand impersonations, illegal occupancy threats, and unauthorized MLS data use.

Real estate organizations utilize Property Shield to protect their listings from fraud, brand impersonations, and unauthorized occupants. It goes beyond setting up a Google Alert to detect fraudulent listings and Craigslist-type scams.

How it protects consumers

Property Shield safeguards sellers’ property by monitoring, identifying and removing fraudulent property listings. This will help prevent criminals from hijacking listings.

How agents can use it to show value and grow their business

By adopting Property Shield, agents can explain to sellers how they monitor their property on social media and online, whether occupied or vacant, in town or out. They advocate for secure transactions and property protection, keeping listings safe. This creates a stronger value proposition and differentiates them in the marketplace as security-conscious professionals.

Property Shield co-founder and CEO Alexander Fahsel explains, “Multiple listing data on the web often lacks proper oversight and regulation. Real estate information from multiple listing services (MLS) frequently appears on various websites without adequate controls to ensure accuracy, timeliness or authorized use. This can lead to outdated or incorrect property listings remaining visible to potential buyers long after they should have been removed.”

Each tool enhances agent and consumer safety while helping real estate professionals show their value, build trust, and grow their businesses by protecting consumers. By incorporating and using these technologies, agents can demonstrate their commitment to safety, security, reliability, and consumer well-being while creating a competitive edge in their market.

What are your favorite safety, security, and cybersecurity tools and apps? Tell us how they help you show your value in the comments section below.

Tracey Hawkins is a former real estate agent, international real estate safety and security expert, instructor, and keynote speaker. Connect with her on LinkedIn or Instagram.